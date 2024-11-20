Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

The Mike & Carla Morning Show

Las Vegas Woman Drugs Man And Steals Rolex – Again And Again

Las Vegas Woman Drugs Man And Steals Rolex - Again

A Las Vegas woman is at it again – drugging men, and stealing their watches.

Las Vegas Woman Drugs Man And Steals Rolex

Back in May, a man was found in a separate hotel room from his wife, after allegedly being drugged and having his $125,000 Rolex stolen at a Las Vegas casino.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a report involving a man who may have been drugged and had his watch stolen at the Fontainebleau Casino. According to the police report, the man was on the casino floor while his wife was sleeping in their hotel room. He was at the Bleau Bar when a woman – identified as 30-year-old Koncina Brisbon – came over and asked if she could sit with him.

Police say the man agreed, and they began drinking together. Brisbon started flirting with him, and touching him.

You Already Know The Rest Of The Story, Right?

But she liked me! No – they’re called “trick rollers.” Sex workers who steal from potential customers. And it’s as old as Las Vegas.

The next morning, the guy was discovered fully clothed in another hotel room, after his wife called security to report that he never came back to their room. Investigating further, officers reviewed surveillance footage from the casino.

Video appeared to show Brisbon putting something in the guy’s drink. Later, the guy is seen going to the front desk to book another room, and she is with him. Later the two are seen holding hands and kissing in the elevator – and he was wearing his watch. Around 8am, Brisbon is seen leaving the room alone.

Security went to the his new room, with his wife. The guys $125,000 watch was missing, along with $2,000 in cash, and $500 in casino chips.

And Now She’s Done It Again For The 17th Time

Police records show that Brisbon has been arrested or cited 16 times in Nevada since 2021 for offenses relating to prostitution, soliciting, trespassing, and grand larceny.

She was arrested on Nov. 8 on charges of burglary and grand larceny, and released on her own recognizance Brisbon is facing two previous felony counts of theft involving Rolexes, that allegedly happened a month prior to the Fontainebleau theft. She was arraigned on September 18 and entered a not-guilty plea. A trial date has been set for April 28, 2025.

Guys – walk away. You are not the chosen one, and she doesn’t really like you. She likes your watch. And cash. And credit cards.

Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.

The Poop Museum And 6 Weird Nevada Attractions You Must Visit

Summer vacation is upon us. So, where to? Maybe the Poop Museum!

Summer Travel Might Take You To Some Unusual Places

There are some great places, national parks, monuments, and museums to visit and explore in the United States. Some great places in the state of Nevada, that you probably didn’t even know about. And we’ll get to those. But I have to share one of the places I just found out about.

If you drive about four hours from Las Vegas, you will find an amazing place. The Grand Canyon? Yes – but no. It’s right near the beautiful Grand Canyon – but you can always see that.

How About A Visit To The Poop Museum In Arizona

Yeppers! I’m talking about the brand new – world’s largest museum – for fossilized POOP!

It just opened in Williams, Arizona near the Grand Canyon. And they gave it the perfect name:  The Poozeum. Yes, I’m serious.

If you’re looking for a fun road trip this summer, this cool(?) – uh, interesting(?) – new attraction just opened, in the small town of Williams, Arizona, on historic Route 66.

Most people who visit The Poozeum are actually on their way to the Grand Canyon. It’s about 60 miles south of it.  But, dare I say – it smells like the Grand Canyon has some stiff competition now. (Oh shut up – that was clever, and you know it)

The Poozeum Is The Largest Museum Of Its Kind

The poop museum just opened in downtown Williams, and it is the largest poop museum! It specifically highlights fossilized dinosaur poop. So there is definitely something to it.

The term for fossilized feces is coprolite. (COP-rolite, not CRA – well, you got it.)  They’ve got around 8,000 pieces in their collection, including the largest dinosaur poop ever found: a two-foot-long specimin that they think belonged to a T-rex.

Believe it or not, the museum is free.  So if you’re passing through Williams, it won’t cost you anything. But I think just getting a picture in front of it is reason enough to stop. Because of the name alone!

Definitely check out The Poozeum if you are heading to the Grand Canyon. Or just GO!

Here are some strange and interesting Nevada attractions you might enjoy.

  • 1. The Clown Motel: Tonopah, Nevada

    The Clown Motel is just plain weird. And it is said to be haunted – which is not hard to believe. I have been to it, but refuse to stay, because it is like something out of the X-Files the Scully and Mulder would have even avoided, But it is quite the tourist attraction. At least check out the weird gift shop.    

    The Clown Motel in Tonopah Nevada

  • 2. The Middlegate Shoe Tree: Dayton, Nevada

    It’s a tree with a bunch of shoes hanging over branches. The story is that a couple got in their first fight as newlyweds, they had an argument right near the tree, and one left the other walking home, without shoes. They patched things up, but made an anniversary tradition out of going back each year to throw a shoe on the tree. It’s interesting. In Dayton, Nevada, about 50 miles from Fallon Nevada, on The Loneliest Road In America.

    The Middlegate Nevada Shoe Tree

     

  • 3. The Car Forest: Goldfield, Nevada

    The call it the Free Range Art Gallery. There are dozens of cars, vans, and trucks half-buried, or sticking straight up out of the ground, and even on top of each other. These are the canvas, and they are really colorful, and festive. It’s a really cool sight to see, in the living ghost town of Goldfield. 

    Goldfield Nevada Car Forest

  • 4. Seven Magic Mountains: Las Vegas, Nevada

    The Seven Magic Mountains were supposed to be a temporary exhibit, but they have been up since 2016. About 20 minutes outside of Las Vegas are seven fluorescent colored, 11 story rock towers. They have become a bit of  have become something of a cult classic, and they are a GREAT photo op. A really cool sight to see! 

    Seven Magic Mountains, Las Vegas

     

  • 5. The National Atomic Testing Museum: Las Vegas, Nevada

    There were over 900 atomic tests in Nevada. And people would take buses to see the testing. It was a huge draw for Las Vegas, and people came in from everywhere. People would bus out to the test site, put their goggles on, have a cocktail, and enjoy watching the mushroom clouds in the sky. It was quite the attraction on Las Vegas in the 50’s. The Atomic Testing Museum, though, is quite amazing, and full of history. A huge, actual, nuclear reactor, a backpack nuke, and personal atomic weapons. Yikes! But the Oppenheimer era was fierce in Las Vegas.

    Atomic testing in the Nevada desert

     

  • 6. Little A’Le’Inn: Rachel, Nevada

    The Little A’Le’Inn is just as kitschy as you would imagine! You can stay there, eat there, and shop. All a play on the Area 51 test site, that is not too far down the road. And all part of the heyday of the Las Vegas atomice times. Do NOT try to trek on over to Area 51, and think you’ll get past anything. Lights go on, and guards swarm in from nowhere! Just keep close to the Inn.

    Extraterrestrial Highway outside of Las Vegas

     

