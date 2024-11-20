Las Vegas Woman Drugs Man And Steals Rolex – Again And Again

Las Vegas Woman Drugs Man And Steals Rolex - Again

A Las Vegas woman is at it again – drugging men, and stealing their watches.

Las Vegas Woman Drugs Man And Steals Rolex

Back in May, a man was found in a separate hotel room from his wife, after allegedly being drugged and having his $125,000 Rolex stolen at a Las Vegas casino.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a report involving a man who may have been drugged and had his watch stolen at the Fontainebleau Casino. According to the police report, the man was on the casino floor while his wife was sleeping in their hotel room. He was at the Bleau Bar when a woman – identified as 30-year-old Koncina Brisbon – came over and asked if she could sit with him.

Police say the man agreed, and they began drinking together. Brisbon started flirting with him, and touching him.

You Already Know The Rest Of The Story, Right?

But she liked me! No – they’re called “trick rollers.” Sex workers who steal from potential customers. And it’s as old as Las Vegas.

The next morning, the guy was discovered fully clothed in another hotel room, after his wife called security to report that he never came back to their room. Investigating further, officers reviewed surveillance footage from the casino.

Video appeared to show Brisbon putting something in the guy’s drink. Later, the guy is seen going to the front desk to book another room, and she is with him. Later the two are seen holding hands and kissing in the elevator – and he was wearing his watch. Around 8am, Brisbon is seen leaving the room alone.

Security went to the his new room, with his wife. The guys $125,000 watch was missing, along with $2,000 in cash, and $500 in casino chips.

And Now She’s Done It Again For The 17th Time

Police records show that Brisbon has been arrested or cited 16 times in Nevada since 2021 for offenses relating to prostitution, soliciting, trespassing, and grand larceny.

She was arrested on Nov. 8 on charges of burglary and grand larceny, and released on her own recognizance Brisbon is facing two previous felony counts of theft involving Rolexes, that allegedly happened a month prior to the Fontainebleau theft. She was arraigned on September 18 and entered a not-guilty plea. A trial date has been set for April 28, 2025.

Guys – walk away. You are not the chosen one, and she doesn’t really like you. She likes your watch. And cash. And credit cards.

Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.