Those ‘Old People’ Things You Doing Now

It happens sooner or later, but what are those "old people" things you are doing now even though you're not that old? This came up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show this morning. It was amazing to hear how many of us have started doing those things are parents were known for!

Of course, keep in mind that Mike O'Brian is getting up there and Carla Rea is no spring chicken either. But it is odd that we start doing those things our parents did that were strange to us as kids.

AskReddit started a thread on things younger people were doing and boy, what a list. From buying the pill organizer to covering up with "lap" blankets! How about this one, eating when you're hungry. Not even bothering with the clock, when you're hungry, just eat!

So, What Are These "Old People" Things

All this stuff our parents did...and we would look at them and think what the heck? But not anymore...all these weird things they would do is starting to make sense to us.

Listeners were texting and calling into the show this morning and plastic baggies were a big item. It seems our moms all carried them around in their purse, in the car. There was a good reason of course...you just never knew when you would need one.

One listener said his aunt had them in her purse, so when they went to a restaurant, she was ready. Didn't need to wait for the server with a leftover box. She was already popping in the leftovers, rolls, butter and more from the table!

Although Carla carries a few baggies in the car, she thought this version of carrying baggies around was awesome! We're all sure she went out after the show, had some lunch and whipped out a baggie for the leftovers!