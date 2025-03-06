It does happen every so often where you have to ask someone, why are you saying that word like that? And they might very well have a good answer, but you have to ask right?

Well, that's what happened the other morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show. Mike O'Brian had to ask Carla Rea why she was saying the word "tariffs" so differently than everyone else. Mike pointing out that her pronunciation just seems a bit odd.

Carla was saying the first part of the word like "tar"...like the substance you put down on a road. And the last part of the word as its spelled, "riff". Mike asked why, she said that's how everyone was pronouncing it on the news, in conversation.

We found that a little odd, but it made Carla feel a bit self conscious and looked it up. Comes to find out that it's French word and that's why the odd pronunciation.

So Why Are You Saying That Word Like That

Keep in mind that there is no wrong or right way of saying the word that got this whole thing started. But it was interesting reading an article on why some people say words incorrectly. According to Great Speech, there are a few reasons. And if you find yourself doing it, you should take a couple of minutes to go through it!

So, it got us talking about how people say the same words, but differently. From Italian dishes to those words from Hawaii. Oh, the word "vase", that's another word that people say differently.

Boy, we did we open a can of worms! All of a sudden we come to find out that most people say words as they learned from their parents. And most would admit it's a geographical thing.

Nonetheless, it got a little crazy and confusing, but was fun. Carla did admit that being Italian, she cannot pronounce words the authentic way at an Italian restaurant, because they wouldn't understand her!

That it itself is wild...but we did learn a lot from this segment. If you'd like to learn as well, take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment and see what you think.