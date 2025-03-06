ContestsEvents

Thief Swallows $770,000 Worth of Diamonds He Stole

$770,000 worth of diamonds were stolen from an Orlando Tiffany & Co. Store. When he was caught, he decided to swallow the diamonds to avoid getting in trouble. Those Diamonds…

$770,000 worth of diamonds were stolen from an Orlando Tiffany & Co. Store. When he was caught, he decided to swallow the diamonds to avoid getting in trouble.

Those Diamonds Look Nice

Jaythan Gilder, a 32-year-old man from Texas was on a mission to steal about $1.3 million dollars worth of diamond jewelry from a Tiffany & Co. last month. The thing is this store wasn't in Texas, it was in Orland, Florida.

Gilder walked into the store and tried to steal 3 items that would have equaled about $1.3 million dollars. But on the way out of the store, one of the employee's got into a scuffle with him and Gilder ended up dropping a ring. He did get away with two pairs of earrings though. Both were valued at about $610,000 and $160,000.

Get Rid Of The Evidence

Jaythan Gilder jumped into his SUV to head back to Texas. He almost got away with it, but the police ended up tracking him down just a few hours after the robbery.

Before the police could take Gilder into custody, he decided to swallow the two pairs of earrings. But that didn't stop the police from arresting him. According to The Smoking Gun, Jaythan told the police, "Am I going to be charged with what's in my stomach?" Well the answer was simple, yes!

The police had to do extra steps to arrest him, which included them scanning his stomach for the earrings. They saw the "foreign objects" and told him that they'd have to be collected after he passes it through his system.

Jaythan Gilder even asked the prison staff the same question that he asked the police officers. The answer never changed. It was still yes. And it's not surprise, Gilder has a history of robbery. He robbed a Tiffany & Co. store in his hometown of Houston.

He is being charged with two felonies and being held without bond in the Orange County Jail.

