Etiquette: Things You Should Not Do At The Movies

A man on his phone at the movies.

Big movie weekend with two blockbusters out…“Wicked” and “Gladiator II”. So, if you’re thinking about going to the movies, things you should not do at the theater! The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought this would be very important to talk about considering right?

Now keep in mind, a lot of people stay away from movie theaters because they just don’t know who they’re going to be sitting next to. Or they just don’t want to deal with rude movie goers who think they can do anything they want during the show.

Things You Should Not Do At The Movies

That’s why YouGov came out with a list of things you shouldn’t do at the theater. Before we get to the Top 5, a few things that were mentioned in the article, stuff like eating or drinking loudly. Just a common courtesy right? You would think so, but it does happen.

They also listed texting during the flick…very rude! 32% of people thought that seeing a couple make out was also rude. Oh, 24% said that taking off your shoes was very rude as well. Really, people are taking off their shoe and risking the walk on a theater floor with all the sticky gunk on it?

Carla Rea loves going to the movies and if there are rude people sitting around her, you have to listen to the segment below to find out how she handles that. We will tip you off to say that it is very tacky! LOL!

Well, here we go…the Top 5 things you should NOT do at the theater. Let’s start with #5 and that is putting your feet on the seat in front of you. Not cool! #4 is screaming out a plot point before it happens…although a small percent of people thought that was okay.

We move onto #3 and that was accepting a phone all during the movie…STOP IT! #2 was leaving trash behind after the show is over. C’mon, seriously? People can’t clean up after themselves? And last, but not least, #1 is Facetiming someone during the flick! Very, very rude!

Well, there ya go…enjoy the movies and let us know how it goes!

Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.