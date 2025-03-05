St. Patricks Day Celebrations In Las Vegas

Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day. Especially in Las Vegas.

You want to celebrate being Irish, right - at least for the day - even if your not Irish. So gather round, pagans - here are a few places to get your green on!

St Patrick's Day Celebrations In Las Vegas

Celtic Feis:

This is Las Vegas’ largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Time to paint The Strip green again, as Celtic Feis returns to New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Saturday, March 15.

The annual Irish extravaganza features a bagpipe parade, live music, nonstop entertainment, and traditional Irish food from Nine Fine Irishmen. Festivities get under way at 10 a.m.

Fremont Street Experience:

Fremont Street Experience is hosting one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Las Vegas. Starting Saturday, March 15 - Monday, March 17, the St. Paddy’s Day Bash will feature several Irish and Celtic bands up and down the Fremont Street Experience. On the Main Street Stage, 1st Street Stage, and 3rd Street Stage.

Bands include The Arcana Kings, Celtic Rockers, Finnegans Wake, Whiskey Galore, and lots more. Nightly DJs, and plenty of food and drink options.

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas:

This St. Patrick’s Day, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas invites you to enjoy a celebration that blends Irish charm with German tradition. Which means, more beer.

On Monday, March 17, you can indulge in a special menu of Irish-German fusion dishes, paired up with premium Hofbräu beer imported straight from Munich.

The Composers Room:

Go local at Commercial Center, and the very cool Composers Room.

All day long on Monday, March 17, guests can enjoy festive drink specials, traditional Irish food, and a night of music, laughter, and Irish fun.

Jimmi O’Ellis will be delivering lively Irish tunes and Celtic charm, beginning at 7 p.m. Jimmi brings the heart of Ireland to the stage with a mix of classic Irish pub songs, rockin’ covers, and a rebel spirit. This show is free, and guests are encouraged to come dressed in green.

One Big St. Patrick's Day In Weekend In Henderson

Historic Downtown Henderson:

As a local, this is probably the biggest celebration in Clark County. The 57th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade returns to Water Street in historic downtown Henderson. A three-day celebration, beginning March 14 and running through March 16. It is presented by the City of Henderson and the Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin.

The annual free event will have tons of food, drink, shopping, and entertainment for all ages. Saturday's Parade (March 15) is expected to include approximately 100 entries (including KKLZ's Mike and Carla)

Here is a schedule of events for the Henderson St. Paddy's weekend:

Friday, March 14:

Carnival & Festival: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entertainment: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



Saturday, March 15:

Carnival & Festival: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Parade: 10 a.m. – noon

Entertainment: noon to 9:30 p.m.



Sunday, March 16:

Car Show: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Festival: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Carnival: noon – 8 p.m.

Entertainment: noon – 6 p.m.

There is something for everyone in Las Vegas, so enjoy being Irish - even if you're not.