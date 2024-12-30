Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Las Vegas Restaurant Closings and Openings, Icons We Lost in 2024

Author Slone Terranella

2024 was a history-making year for Las Vegas. We lost major icons like the Tropicana and the Mirage as they melted into the sands of history. But, we also gained many things that will hopefully elevate our city to mind-bending bounds.

Aside from the Trop and Mirage (we’re still sad about the LOVE show going away), other eateries and icons have also shuttered their doors permanently in Sin City.

Whether it’s the rising cost of food, real estate prices, cost of labor and more, owning a business in Las Vegas is cutthroat. When a restaurant closes, it’s unlike a regular retail store shuttering its doors. The memories, the laughs, the insanity, the tears, the grueling prep work, the shared meals, sometimes heartbreak or sometimes over love, also disappear with it. Here are a few restaurants that we lost in 2024.

Las Vegas Restaurant Closings That Happened In 2024

  1. The Downtown Cocktail Room in Downtown Vegas

After opening in 2007, the famous Downtown Cocktail Room closed its doors in November. We loved this line from Eater that illustrates the beauty of this local-loved spot, “Downtown Cocktail Room had been the only bar in town where, on a slow night and for a generous tip, a bartender would dry-shake egg whites for the requisite four to seven minutes for my Ramos gin fizz.”

It was in business for almost 18 years, and it was a driving factor in the Downtown development taken place throughout the years. Farewell, Downtown Cocktail Room!

2. Chinglish in Summerlin

If you worked in Summerlin, you were bound to have a work meeting or a lunch outing at Chinglish. The food was comforting, warm and simply delicious. The Char Siu Lollipops were sticky and super tender with a honey glaze. The candy-walnut shrimp was a must-order, and we adored the delicate Chilean sea bass.

It was also amazing that Chinglish offered a Kosher version of the restaurant right next door. Sadly, Chinglish closed in June.

3. Crown & Anchor Pub on Trop

What was once deemed the “best British pub” in all of Las Vegas sadly ended its run this past year. Crown & Anchor British Pub on Tropicana Avenue closed in July after serving Las Vegas for nearly 30 years. The pub opened in 1995, according to Crown & Anchor Pub’s Facebook page. The Spring Mountain location is still active. It’s also been dubbed as “little crown” by Las Vegas locals. It’s smaller than the Tropicana location, but the British pub energy is still felt throughout the bar.

Highlights on the menu include fish & chips (some say are the best in town), traditional British peas, Yorkshire pudding, and the British pies.

4. Nightmare Cafe in the Arts District

The innovative Nightmare Cafe in the heart of the Arts District ended the dream in March, according to Eater. The restaurant was truly an icon that had horror-themed decor and dishes. Nightmare Cafe co-owner Estrella Martin told Fox 5 that they had some setbacks financially, mentally and physically. Her husband, who is the co-owner, suffered heart complications, which Estrella partly blamed on the stress of running the business.

Nightmare Toys, which is located right next to Nightmare Cafe, is still open. The local shop offers toys, collectibles and other horror memorabilia.

5. Della’s Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas 

Della’s Kitchen called it quits in October, marking an end to the restaurant’s 10-year run. The Las Vegas Review-Journal states that Della’s Kitchen’s concept was a “historic farmhouse meets urban eatery.” Della’s Kitchen opened in September 2014, lasting a good decade.

6. La Popular CDMX at the Palms Casino Resort

After opening its doors in June 2023, La Popular CDMX closed in August of this year. The spot took over the previous location for Bobby Flay’s Shark. They had amazing mezcal and tequila brands and interesting cocktails. Eater reports that the Oaxacan Jellyfish had rum, pineapple, lime, blue lemongrass, and coconut cream. It was served with a smoke bubble. Sadly, it lasted a good year.

 7. Sundry Food Hall at UnCommons

After a year of switching a few concepts around and trying to make it work, the Sundry Food Hall at the UnCommons closed in June. It’s one of the first food halls in Vegas to cease operations.

There was a spot for ice cream, a sushi restaurant, an Italian joint and a few other casual dining options in this food hall, mirroring similar food options that were available throughout the plaza. There are many dining options at UnCommons such as Urth Caffé, Salt & Straw, Amari, All’Antico Vinaio, Poke Market by Chef Michael, Todo Bien, Sunlife Organics and more.

8. Picasso in the Bellagio

When word got out that Picasso was closing, people flocked to try Chef Julian Serrano’s last few dishes being pumped out of the Picasso kitchen. The Review-Journal reports that Serrano was retiring, and he received an influx of calls, emails and other messages about Picasso’s closure. The restaurant closed in August of this year.

9. Ocean One Bar & Grille at Planet Hollywood 

One of the most affordable spots for lunch caused a little confusion earlier this year. People were questioning “Is Ocean One open or closed for good?” after the place opened and re-opened. Well, the home of the “3 for $12” cocktails closed its doors forever, as reported by Eater in November. They also closed other locations across the country.

10. Margaritaville Las Vegas in the Flamingo

The cheeseburger fell from paradise. The gimmicky beach-themed restaurant’s last day of service was April 15. Margaritaville took up prime real estate at the Flamingo, and thousands of people ate at this location. It was often an iconic fixture when driving down The Strip. Caesars Entertainment decided to change the space for other dining experiences that will replace the tropical-colored concept of Margaritaville.

New Openings You Can Expect In Las Vegas for 2025

The closing of the businesses mentioned above rips at our heartstrings. But, we are the city of innovation. So constant destruction, building and creation are the founding principles of Vegas. Here are some exciting restaurants opening in 2025. Since we haven’t tried these places ourselves, we’ll keep this as a bullet point list — easy and to the point.

  1. Caspian’s Cocktail Lounge at Caesars Palace
  2. Via Via at The Venetian Resort
  3. Stubborn Seed at Resorts World Las Vegas
  4. Cote at The Venetian
  5. Caramella at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
  6. Petite Boheme a cocktail bar in the downtown area
  7. The Guest House Las Vegas at Town Square
  8. Rare Society at The UnCommons
  9. Netflix Bites (a dining concept) set to open at MGM Grand
  10. Gordon Ramsay Burger (second location) at the Flamingo
  11. Holsteins Shakes and Buns moving to the Arts District

5 Amazing Resorts For Families In Las Vegas

There are many resorts for families in Las Vegas. The days of Vegas being an adult’s playground still hold true. However, our city has opened its arms to giddy families who are looking for an escape to the desert.

Las Vegas can be a perfect family vacation — if you do it right. While dad — or mom — hits the craps table, the kids can go hang at an arcade, catch a movie or even ride a rollercoaster.

Many hotels also have shopping centers that can also absorb the attention of teens. For little kids, shopping may be a hard task. But, the cool experiences at the Forum Shops inside of Caesars Palace can turn mundane shopping into a spectacle of an activity. That’s the beauty of Las Vegas: The city turns regular things into magic.

The Criteria For Best Resorts For Families In Las Vegas

While concocting this list, we wanted to give you a unique list that doesn’t list your “run-of-the-mill” Vegas resorts. Honestly, everything on The Strip will be great. But, there may be some properties that shine more compared to others due to their amenities for families as a whole.

The resorts that made this list were judged based on the activities for children, activities for women, and activities for men. We also calculated affordability and the location of the resort as well. We also took into account the dining options available and what the non-gaming areas look like.

Should You Bring Children To Las Vegas?

Yes. You should.

According to CNN, Las Vegas is becoming one of the hottest spots for family vacations.

You may not believe it, but there’s more to Las Vegas than gambling. We have a rich Chinatown with a beautiful selection of cuisine and great restaurants. We have a rich array of outdoor activities like hiking at Red Rock, visiting Mt. Charleston, seeing the skywalk at the Grand Canyon, watching the beautiful rock formations at Valley of Fire State Park

Las Vegas is simply an amazing place for families, so here are five spots to help your booking process for the next vacation or thee next staycation.

  • 5. Silverton Casino Lodge

    Now you may be thinking “What?” for this option. But The Silverton is an amazing resort for families, and here’s why. The casino has a free mermaid show that captivates children and even teens. The mermaid swims happen Thursday – Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. On Sunday, the shows happen from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There are also interactive stingray feedings that happen daily from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

    On top of this kid-friendly entertainment, the casino is located off The Strip. So, it’s a little bit more affordable than on-the-strip resorts. Despite the hotel being located off The Strip, there are a few shopping centers close to the Silverton like the huge Bass Pro Shops, which are usually adored by children. On top of that, the South Premium Outlets are about a 10-minute drive from the Silverton. The Strip is about 20-to-25 minutes depending on the traffic. It’s a hidden gem, and the Silverton Village always has fun activities and shopping events that are fun for mom and even dad. It’s not as busy compared to other Strip properties, and they cater to families. 

  • 4. New York-New York Hotel & Casino

    The New York-New York Hotel & Casino is another wonderful property for families. The resort is located right on The Strip, so it’s the quintessential spot for a Vegas vacation. The rollercoaster is a core memory for many children who live or visit Las Vegas. The rollercoaster is a bumpy one, but the memories made while riding this coaster are priceless. There’s also the famous Big Apple Arcade for kids and teens, which can catch the kiddos’ attention for a few hours.

    The shopping is a dreamscape for young children due to the famous Hershey’s Chocolate World. The Hershey store even has a part where you can personalize your own chocolate bars, and the “Statue of Liberty” inside of the Hershey store is made out of 800 lbs of pure chocolate.  It’s a major attraction for everyone in the family. Aside from the amenities that are part of the hotel, the New York-New York is close to Toshiba Plaza, which connects Park MGM, T-Mobile Arena and the New York-New York together. There are usually activations before, during and after events.

    The New York-New York is a fun, vibrant and buzzing property. You won’t get total peace and quiet, but you’ll get tons of entertainment.

  • 3. Tahiti Village Resort & Spa

    If you want to be transported away from the dry desert then you need to head to Tahiti Village Resort & Spa. This resort offers an immersive experience that transports you to the tropical beaches and oasis of Tahiti. This resort prides itself on being family-friendly and has a couple of epic amenities for the family. The pool and lazy river are stunning at Tahiti Village. There’s also an arcade and many children-friendly options for food. The spa has options for massages, facials and packages that are perfect for mom and dad.

    Tahiti Village Resort & Spa is also located off The Strip, but it’s close to the airport. The resort also hosts luaus during the summer and they sprinkle in other entertainment options like mermaids swims where your children can learn how to swim with a mermaid tail — how amazing!

     

  • 2. Park MGM

    This is another stunning property right on The Strip. Park MGM is one of the only non-smoking hotels/casinos on The Strip, so this is a major reason why we wanted to add this place to our list. Eatly is a fun experience for the entire family as well. Eatly is basically a huge food court that transports you to the open-air markets in Italy. There are options like Italian street food, fresh deli meats, pizza, authentic pasta, seafood and so much more.  However, you can’t forget the delectable sweets like fresh gelato and Italian pastries that are available for a sweet treat.

    Park MGM is also right across the M&M’S Las Vegas store and the Coca-Cola store, which are must-visits when you come to Vegas. The Toshiba Plaza is also right by Park MGM, and the Hello Kitty Cafe is also located on Park MGM’s property.

    Park MGM also has amazing shows that are simply over-the-top in the best way. Dolby Live has incredible sound even if you’re sitting in nosebleed sections. Overall, this is a great and classy property for any family who is visiting Vegas or having a family staycation.

  • 1. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino |

    Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is the last property on our list. Now, you may be surprised the Circus-Circus didn’t make the list. But listen, we recommend visiting Circus-Circus’ Adventuredome, which is the theme park inside of the hotel, with the kids.

    We chose Mandalay Bay because of the location, its calm yet busy energy, and the plethora of activities to do on the resort property. The famous Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay is iconic, and the Mandalay Bay Beach features a lazy river, hot tubs, and multiple pools. It’s also in a great location because it’s within walking distance of the Excalibur and the Luxor, which are must-see properties when you come to Las Vegas. If you stay at Mandalay there will be endless amounts of activities to participate in and food to eat. 

Sign Up For The KKLZ Rewind Newsletter

Classic Rock & entertainment news, what's happening in Vegas, exclusive contests, games and more sent right to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Slone Terranella
Category:
Tags:
,,,,

More Human Interest

Load More