Las Vegas Restaurant Closings and Openings, Icons We Lost in 2024

2024 was a history-making year for Las Vegas. We lost major icons like the Tropicana and the Mirage as they melted into the sands of history. But, we also gained many things that will hopefully elevate our city to mind-bending bounds.

Aside from the Trop and Mirage (we’re still sad about the LOVE show going away), other eateries and icons have also shuttered their doors permanently in Sin City.

Whether it’s the rising cost of food, real estate prices, cost of labor and more, owning a business in Las Vegas is cutthroat. When a restaurant closes, it’s unlike a regular retail store shuttering its doors. The memories, the laughs, the insanity, the tears, the grueling prep work, the shared meals, sometimes heartbreak or sometimes over love, also disappear with it. Here are a few restaurants that we lost in 2024.

Las Vegas Restaurant Closings That Happened In 2024

The Downtown Cocktail Room in Downtown Vegas

After opening in 2007, the famous Downtown Cocktail Room closed its doors in November. We loved this line from Eater that illustrates the beauty of this local-loved spot, “Downtown Cocktail Room had been the only bar in town where, on a slow night and for a generous tip, a bartender would dry-shake egg whites for the requisite four to seven minutes for my Ramos gin fizz.”

It was in business for almost 18 years, and it was a driving factor in the Downtown development taken place throughout the years. Farewell, Downtown Cocktail Room!

2. Chinglish in Summerlin

If you worked in Summerlin, you were bound to have a work meeting or a lunch outing at Chinglish. The food was comforting, warm and simply delicious. The Char Siu Lollipops were sticky and super tender with a honey glaze. The candy-walnut shrimp was a must-order, and we adored the delicate Chilean sea bass.

It was also amazing that Chinglish offered a Kosher version of the restaurant right next door. Sadly, Chinglish closed in June.

3. Crown & Anchor Pub on Trop

What was once deemed the “best British pub” in all of Las Vegas sadly ended its run this past year. Crown & Anchor British Pub on Tropicana Avenue closed in July after serving Las Vegas for nearly 30 years. The pub opened in 1995, according to Crown & Anchor Pub’s Facebook page. The Spring Mountain location is still active. It’s also been dubbed as “little crown” by Las Vegas locals. It’s smaller than the Tropicana location, but the British pub energy is still felt throughout the bar.

Highlights on the menu include fish & chips (some say are the best in town), traditional British peas, Yorkshire pudding, and the British pies.

4. Nightmare Cafe in the Arts District

The innovative Nightmare Cafe in the heart of the Arts District ended the dream in March, according to Eater. The restaurant was truly an icon that had horror-themed decor and dishes. Nightmare Cafe co-owner Estrella Martin told Fox 5 that they had some setbacks financially, mentally and physically. Her husband, who is the co-owner, suffered heart complications, which Estrella partly blamed on the stress of running the business.

Nightmare Toys, which is located right next to Nightmare Cafe, is still open. The local shop offers toys, collectibles and other horror memorabilia.

5. Della’s Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas

Della’s Kitchen called it quits in October, marking an end to the restaurant’s 10-year run. The Las Vegas Review-Journal states that Della’s Kitchen’s concept was a “historic farmhouse meets urban eatery.” Della’s Kitchen opened in September 2014, lasting a good decade.

6. La Popular CDMX at the Palms Casino Resort

After opening its doors in June 2023, La Popular CDMX closed in August of this year. The spot took over the previous location for Bobby Flay’s Shark. They had amazing mezcal and tequila brands and interesting cocktails. Eater reports that the Oaxacan Jellyfish had rum, pineapple, lime, blue lemongrass, and coconut cream. It was served with a smoke bubble. Sadly, it lasted a good year.

7. Sundry Food Hall at UnCommons

After a year of switching a few concepts around and trying to make it work, the Sundry Food Hall at the UnCommons closed in June. It’s one of the first food halls in Vegas to cease operations.

There was a spot for ice cream, a sushi restaurant, an Italian joint and a few other casual dining options in this food hall, mirroring similar food options that were available throughout the plaza. There are many dining options at UnCommons such as Urth Caffé, Salt & Straw, Amari, All’Antico Vinaio, Poke Market by Chef Michael, Todo Bien, Sunlife Organics and more.

8. Picasso in the Bellagio

When word got out that Picasso was closing, people flocked to try Chef Julian Serrano’s last few dishes being pumped out of the Picasso kitchen. The Review-Journal reports that Serrano was retiring, and he received an influx of calls, emails and other messages about Picasso’s closure. The restaurant closed in August of this year.

9. Ocean One Bar & Grille at Planet Hollywood

One of the most affordable spots for lunch caused a little confusion earlier this year. People were questioning “Is Ocean One open or closed for good?” after the place opened and re-opened. Well, the home of the “3 for $12” cocktails closed its doors forever, as reported by Eater in November. They also closed other locations across the country.

10. Margaritaville Las Vegas in the Flamingo

The cheeseburger fell from paradise. The gimmicky beach-themed restaurant’s last day of service was April 15. Margaritaville took up prime real estate at the Flamingo, and thousands of people ate at this location. It was often an iconic fixture when driving down The Strip. Caesars Entertainment decided to change the space for other dining experiences that will replace the tropical-colored concept of Margaritaville.

New Openings You Can Expect In Las Vegas for 2025

The closing of the businesses mentioned above rips at our heartstrings. But, we are the city of innovation. So constant destruction, building and creation are the founding principles of Vegas. Here are some exciting restaurants opening in 2025. Since we haven’t tried these places ourselves, we’ll keep this as a bullet point list — easy and to the point.

Caspian’s Cocktail Lounge at Caesars Palace Via Via at The Venetian Resort Stubborn Seed at Resorts World Las Vegas Cote at The Venetian Caramella at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Petite Boheme a cocktail bar in the downtown area The Guest House Las Vegas at Town Square Rare Society at The UnCommons Netflix Bites (a dining concept) set to open at MGM Grand Gordon Ramsay Burger (second location) at the Flamingo Holsteins Shakes and Buns moving to the Arts District