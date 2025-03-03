Tilman Fertitta Becomes Wynn Resorts’ Largest Individual Shareholder

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Tilman Fertitta attends as Haute Living and Louis XIII celebrate Tilman Fertitta cover and book release on September 18, 2019 in New York City.

Tilman Fertitta has increased his stake in Wynn Resorts. His ownership has risen from 9.9% to nearly 12.6 million shares. He is now the largest individual shareholder, surpassing the 10% threshold. Fertitta will now be subjected to heightened SEC regulations on insider trading, requiring him to disclose transactions within two days.

Who is Tilman Feritta?

Fertitta is a billionaire entrepreneur known for owning the Golden Nugget casino chain. His company, POLV, LLC also has a new casino-resort project being developed on the Las Vegas Strip. Recently, Fertitta has been nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Italy by President Donald Trump.

The future of Wynn Resorts