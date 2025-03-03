ContestsEvents

Tilman Fertitta Becomes Wynn Resorts’ Largest Individual Shareholder

Tilman Fertitta has increased his stake in Wynn Resorts. His ownership has risen from 9.9% to nearly 12.6 million shares. He is now the largest individual shareholder, surpassing the 10%…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Tilman Fertitta attends as Haute Living and Louis XIII celebrate Tilman Fertitta cover and book release on September 18, 2019 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Tilman Fertitta attends as Haute Living and Louis XIII celebrate Tilman Fertitta cover and book release on September 18, 2019 in New York City.

 (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living )

Tilman Fertitta has increased his stake in Wynn Resorts. His ownership has risen from 9.9% to nearly 12.6 million shares. He is now the largest individual shareholder, surpassing the 10% threshold. Fertitta will now be subjected to heightened SEC regulations on insider trading, requiring him to disclose transactions within two days.

Who is Tilman Feritta?

Fertitta is a billionaire entrepreneur known for owning the Golden Nugget casino chain. His company, POLV, LLC also has a new casino-resort project being developed on the Las Vegas Strip. Recently, Fertitta has been nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Italy by President Donald Trump.

The future of Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts is a global leader in luxury gaming and hospitality. They operate the Wynn and Encore properties located on the Las Vegas Strip as well as high-end resorts in Massachusetts and Macau.

The increased shares by Fertitta shows his commitment to expanding his influence in the gaming and hospitality industry. He'll take on a more prominent role within Wynn Resorts while industry analysts will closely monitor his impact on the company's leadership and future growth.

Investors and industry insiders will be closely watching Fertitta's business endeavors and Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Silhouette images of video production behind the scenes of making of TV commercial movie shoot that film crew team lightman and camera man working together with director and equipment in big studio.
Human InterestSony Pictures, Warner Bros. Partner on $2.85B Las Vegas Studio ProjectJennifer Eggleston
Diverse people United as social diversity and unity partnership as heart hands in a community group connected together shaped as a support symbol expressing the feeling of teamwork and togetherness.
Human InterestVegas Community Center Project Gets $2M for Mental Health Services HubJennifer Eggleston
Exterior of a Starbucks coffee shop shows the logo and signage on a brick facade.
Human InterestNew Starbucks CEO Has Big Plans For The CompanyWendy Rush
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect