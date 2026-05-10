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Disneyland 70th Celebration: Enter for A Chance to Win Tickets

Enter for a chance to win a visit during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration from 96.3 KKLZExperience 70 years of joy come alive across the Resort during the 70th Celebration…

Taya Williams
Disneyland

Enter for a chance to win a visit during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration from 96.3 KKLZ
Experience 70 years of joy come alive across the Resort during the 70th Celebration with fun-filled moments for your friends and family. At Disney California Adventure® Park, kids can get silly with Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! Fan-favorite spectaculars are here too, with the Paint the Night parade and Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland® Park. Join the celebration now!


Listen to 96.3 KKLZ for a chance to win a family-four pack of 2-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets to the Disneyland® Resort.
Starting May 11, tune in to 96.3 KKLZ throughout the day to listen for the Magic Wand sound! Once you hear the Magic Wand, be caller #96 and you could win a family four pack of 2-Day, 1-Park per Day Tickets to the Disneyland® Resort! We’re even giving you a second chance to win online. Plus, All Winners will qualify for the Grand Prize of 3 Day, 1-Park per day Tickets to Disneyland® Resort and a 2-night stay at a
Disneyland® Resort Hotel!

ENTER BELOW FOR A SECOND CHANCE TO WIN NOW

VIEW OFFICIAL RULES HERE

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Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
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