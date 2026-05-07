Interview: Funny Lady Kathleen Madigan Back In Las Vegas

Comedian Kathleen Madigan returns to Las Vegas this weekend.

Kathleen Madigan Back In Las Vegas At The Venetian

Kathleen Madigan is coming back to the Palazzo Theater at The Venetian, Saturday night, May 9th. And the KKLZ Morning Show's Carla Rea will be opening for her, once again.

If you don't know this by now from listening to the KKLZ Morning Show, Kathleen Madigan is an old friend of Carla's, and a good friend of the Morning Show. Madigan and Rea first worked together back in the 90's, at the Comedy Stop, at the now imploded Tropicana.

Kathleen Madigan Is Just Naturally Funny

Ask Carla, she says, "Kathleen Madigan is one of the funniest, most talented comedians on the planet." There's the expression, "some people say funny things, and some people say things funny." Both are important - but the second is most important when doing comedy. With her matter of fact, conversational, in the moment delivery, Kathleen embodies both.

Her most recent special "The Family Thread" can be seen on Amazon Prime, and it's a must see for fans of Madigan, and comedy fans in general. Her album, “Bothering Jesus” is the highest selling comedy album, and most played comedy album on streaming services since 2014.

Kathleen Madigan won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and "the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian," and she has done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Kathleen says, "The USO shows are the best. Trust me, no crowd is as appreciative and fired up to see any entertainer. I'm glad I have the chance because God knows I don't wanna have to do their job!"