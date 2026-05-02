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Win Tickets to The One World Interactive Aquarium at Boulevard Mall!

Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with 96.3 KKLZ! We’re giving you the chance to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to experience the all-new One World Interactive Aquarium located…

Taya Williams
One World Aquarium

Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with 96.3 KKLZ! We’re giving you the chance to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to experience the all-new One World Interactive Aquarium located inside the Boulevard Mall!

Bring the whole family and explore a one-of-a-kind interactive aquarium filled with incredible marine life, hands-on exhibits, and immersive experiences that will leave you amazed. From colorful fish to fascinating sea creatures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

HOW TO ENTER:
Enter online using the form below for your chance to win! It’s quick, easy, and you can enter anytime during the contest period.

PRIZE:
🎟️ Family 4-Pack of tickets to One World Interactive Aquarium at Boulevard Mall

Don’t miss your chance to make a splash with this fun-filled family experience—enter now and you could be swimming with excitement at One World Interactive Aquarium!

Good luck from all of us at 96.3 KKLZ! 🐬

Aquarium
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
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