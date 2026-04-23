Summer Of Live Offers $30 Tickets To Over 4000 Shows One Week Only
Cheap concert and show tickets? Almost unheard of in Las Vegas. But it’s happening – again – thanks to Live Nation. Summer Of Live Means $30 Concert Tickets Live Nation…
Cheap concert and show tickets? Almost unheard of in Las Vegas. But it's happening - again - thanks to Live Nation.
Summer Of Live Means $30 Concert Tickets
Live Nation is launching another ticket promotion this summer. It's called The Summer of Live. They've done this before, and it's a great way to save money, and see some great shows!
For one week only, starting April 29 - May 5, fans can get $30 tickets to more than 4000 concerts. Sixty+ show in Las Vegas including artists like Jonas Brothers, Boyz II Men. Guns N' Roses, Blake Shelton, Santana, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Sammy Hagar, and many more!
Live Nation All Access members get early access to Summer of Live, starting at 10am on April 23rd. Not a member? Join for free to unlock early access to Summer of Live plus much more.
Early Access To Cheap Tickets
Tickets go on sale Wednesday , April 29. Find out what tickets you can pick up for $30 at the Summer of Live website. It's nationwide, so see the tickets available where YOU might live or be visiting!
Make it a summer of LIVE music!