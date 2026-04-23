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Summer Of Live Offers $30 Tickets To Over 4000 Shows One Week Only

Cheap concert and show tickets? Almost unheard of in Las Vegas. But it’s happening – again – thanks to Live Nation. Summer Of Live Means $30 Concert Tickets Live Nation…

Carla Rea
Sammy Hagar

Hagar arguably started the very popular trend of rock stars with their own liquor brands. Even though the Red Rocker has launched a number of different spirit labels, Cabo Wabo Tequila was his first, and it made him a very rich man. Hagar has since sold all of his stake in the brand, but when he first sold 80 percent of Cabo Wabo to Gruppo Campari in 2007, he earned $80 million.

Larry Marano/Getty Images

Cheap concert and show tickets? Almost unheard of in Las Vegas. But it's happening - again - thanks to Live Nation.

Summer Of Live Means $30 Concert Tickets

Live Nation is launching another ticket promotion this summer. It's called The Summer of Live. They've done this before, and it's a great way to save money, and see some great shows!

For one week only, starting April 29 - May 5, fans can get $30 tickets to more than 4000 concerts. Sixty+ show in Las Vegas including artists like Jonas Brothers, Boyz II Men. Guns N' Roses, Blake Shelton, Santana, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Sammy Hagar, and many more!

Live Nation All Access members get early access to Summer of Live, starting at 10am on April 23rd. Not a member? Join for free to unlock early access to Summer of Live plus much more.

Early Access To Cheap Tickets

Tickets go on sale Wednesday , April 29. Find out what tickets you can pick up for $30 at the Summer of Live website. It's nationwide, so see the tickets available where YOU might live or be visiting!

Make it a summer of LIVE music!

Blake SheltonConcert TicketsJonas BrothersLive NationNikki GlaserSammy Hagar
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
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