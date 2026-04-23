Taste of North Las Vegas: 80 Years Strong

Hey Vegas, sometimes the best days are the simple ones. Good food, good music, good people, and a place where everyone feels welcome.

The City of North Las Vegas is celebrating 80 years with the Taste of North Las Vegas. Join the celebration on Saturday, May 2nd from 1 pm to 9 pm at Liberty Park. Enjoy live music, incredible food, classic cars, and carnival rides for all ages.

It’s the kind of day you don’t rush. Bring your family, your friends, or just your appetite and enjoy everything the community has to offer. Rooted in community, rich in flavor, 80 years strong. Learn more by visiting their website.