ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Taste of North Las Vegas: 80 Years Strong

Hey Vegas, sometimes the best days are the simple ones. Good food, good music, good people, and a place where everyone feels welcome. The City of North Las Vegas is…

Luciana Herrera
In partnership with
Dollar Loan Center
Dollar Loan Center

Hey Vegas, sometimes the best days are the simple ones. Good food, good music, good people, and a place where everyone feels welcome.

The City of North Las Vegas is celebrating 80 years with the Taste of North Las Vegas. Join the celebration on Saturday, May 2nd from 1 pm to 9 pm at Liberty Park. Enjoy live music, incredible food, classic cars, and carnival rides for all ages.

It’s the kind of day you don’t rush. Bring your family, your friends, or just your appetite and enjoy everything the community has to offer. Rooted in community, rich in flavor, 80 years strong. Learn more by visiting their website.

Sponsored by Dollar Loan Center.

Dollar Loan Center
Luciana HerreraWriter
Related Stories
Billy Gardell with Carla Rea
96.3 KKLZInterview: Billy Gardell Back To Las Vegas With ‘Less Is More’ TourCarla Rea
(L-R) Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush attend the 2026 JUNO Awards at TD Coliseum on March 29, 2026 in Hamilton, Ontario.
96.3 KKLZGeddy Lee Jokes About What They Should Call the New RushDan Teodorescu
U2 released their EP "Easter Lily" just ahead of Easter Sunday, and now, guitarist The Edge is talking about it.
96.3 KKLZU2’s The Edge Discusses Story Behind ‘Easter Lily’ EPAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect