Win Tickets to Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Hansel & Gretel!
WIN TICKETS TO THE NEVADA BALLET’S HANSEL & GRETEL AT THE SMITH CENTER! Step into a magical world of adventure with Hansel & Gretel at the beautiful The Smith Center…
WIN TICKETS TO THE NEVADA BALLET'S HANSEL & GRETEL AT THE SMITH CENTER!
Step into a magical world of adventure with Hansel & Gretel at the beautiful The Smith Center for the Performing Arts — and 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to be there!
Follow the classic fairytale journey of Hansel and Gretel as they venture into the woods and encounter a mysterious candy-covered cottage. This enchanting production is perfect for all ages and brings a beloved story to life with stunning visuals, unforgettable music, and captivating performances.
HOW TO ENTER:
It’s easy! Just enter online below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Hansel & Gretel at The Smith Center.
PRIZE:
A pair of tickets to see Hansel & Gretel live at The Smith Center.
Don’t miss your chance to experience this magical performance in one of Las Vegas’ premier venues. Enter now and you could be on your way to the show!