Win Tickets to Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Hansel & Gretel!

WIN TICKETS TO THE NEVADA BALLET'S HANSEL & GRETEL AT THE SMITH CENTER!

Step into a magical world of adventure with Hansel & Gretel at the beautiful The Smith Center for the Performing Arts — and 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to be there!

Follow the classic fairytale journey of Hansel and Gretel as they venture into the woods and encounter a mysterious candy-covered cottage. This enchanting production is perfect for all ages and brings a beloved story to life with stunning visuals, unforgettable music, and captivating performances.

HOW TO ENTER:

It’s easy! Just enter online below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Hansel & Gretel at The Smith Center.

PRIZE:

A pair of tickets to see Hansel & Gretel live at The Smith Center.