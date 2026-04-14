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Interview: Billy Gardell Back To Las Vegas With ‘Less Is More’ Tour

Funnyman Billy Gardell is heading back to Las Vegas for two shows Friday, 7pm and 9pm, April 17, at Boulder Station, inside the Railhead Theater. Although he’s never stepped away…

Carla Rea
Billy Gardell with Carla Rea
[Carla Rea] via BMG Las Vegas

Funnyman Billy Gardell is heading back to Las Vegas for two shows Friday, 7pm and 9pm, April 17, at Boulder Station, inside the Railhead Theater.

Although he's never stepped away from the comedy stage, this year he is doing a full on tour, with a stop in Las Vegas for two shows.

From Guest Star To Major Star On Mike And Molly

Billy Gardell says he has truly been blessed in his career. From early guest starring roles in Desperate Housewives, Judging Amy, King of Queens, to starring in the now iconic Mike and Molly, Bob Hearts Abishola, and Young Sheldon, to the movies - like Jersey Boys and Sun Records.

He says he has truly been blessed to land the great roles he has. Along with talent, and luck, he has had a amazing career that he will never take for granted.

The Healthier Billy Gardell

He's lost a whole lot of weight over the past few years, and says it truly is life-changing to be healthy, and off the medications he was once taking. He is much more physical, and able to do those things he once shied away from.

Billy is a Pittsburgh sports fan all the way, saying he bleeds black and yellow, and is hoping for a re-newed energy with coach Mike McCarthy.

Tickets for both 7pm and 9pm show are available at Ticketmaster, starting at $40. Definitely a great price for this funny man! And KKLZ Morning Show host, Carla Rea, is opening both shows.

Mike And Molly And Dear Friends Forever

As you think about "what to watch" this weekend, why don't you binge watch Mike and Molly on Netflix. A great show, that he says literally 'changed my life," and gave him some lifelong dear friends, like Melissa McCarthy, and Reno Wilson.

Have some fun, and guaranteed a lot of laughs, with the very funny Billy Gardell, at the Railhead Theater at Boulder Station. April 17, 7pm and 9pm.

Listen to Carla Rea's full interview below.

Billy GardellBoulder StationComedyMike and Molly
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
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