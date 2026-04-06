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Win Tickets to Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Live in Las Vegas Get ready for a night of high-energy swing as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy takes over the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino…

Taya Williams
big daddy voodoo

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Live in Las Vegas

Get ready for a night of high-energy swing as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy takes over the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort!

On Friday, April 10, 2026, this legendary swing revival band hits the stage at 8:00 PM for a night filled with infectious rhythms, brassy horns, and nonstop dancing. Known for their electrifying performances and signature retro-meets-modern sound, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy delivers a show that’s equal parts nostalgia and pure party.

Celebrating more than three decades in music, the band has performed everywhere from the iconic Hollywood Bowl to major television specials—bringing their timeless swing style to audiences around the world.

Event Details

📍 Venue: Pearl Concert Theater
🏨 Location: Palms Casino Resort
📅 Date: Friday, April 10, 2026
⏰ Time: 8:00 PM

Enter to Win Below:

big bad voodoo daddy
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
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