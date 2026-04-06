Win Tickets to Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Live in Las Vegas Get ready for a night of high-energy swing as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy takes over the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino…
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Live in Las Vegas
Get ready for a night of high-energy swing as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy takes over the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort!
On Friday, April 10, 2026, this legendary swing revival band hits the stage at 8:00 PM for a night filled with infectious rhythms, brassy horns, and nonstop dancing. Known for their electrifying performances and signature retro-meets-modern sound, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy delivers a show that’s equal parts nostalgia and pure party.
Celebrating more than three decades in music, the band has performed everywhere from the iconic Hollywood Bowl to major television specials—bringing their timeless swing style to audiences around the world.
Event Details
📍 Venue: Pearl Concert Theater
🏨 Location: Palms Casino Resort
📅 Date: Friday, April 10, 2026
⏰ Time: 8:00 PM