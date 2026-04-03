Grand In Your Hand: Win $1,000 By Listening To 96.3 KKLZ!
Well, 96.3 KKLZ is giving you a chance to put “A Grand In Your Hand” in this Beasley Media Group Multi-market contest! The winning begins Monday, April 6, 2026! You’ll…
Well, 96.3 KKLZ is giving you a chance to put "A Grand In Your Hand" in this Beasley Media Group Multi-market contest!
The winning begins Monday, April 6, 2026!
You’ll have five chances to win $1,000 each weekday!
Here’s how it works:
Here’s how it works:
LISTEN at the top of the hour at 5 AM, 7 AM, 9 AM, noon and 2 PM for the winning KKLZ Cash Keywords.
ENTER one of three ways:
1. Enter the KKLZ Cash Keyword online at 963KKLZ.com on this exact page
2. Enter through the FREE 96.3 KKLZ app
3. Or, TEXT the keyword to the short-code phone number 4-5-9-1-1 (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)
Be sure to keep your phone handy and to ANSWER if the Beasley Banker calls!
NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number, and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest. We will attempt to call the winner four times before moving to another prospective winner.
*You’ll have until 25 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 each time the KKLZ Cash Keyword is announced.
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.