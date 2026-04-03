ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Grand In Your Hand: Win $1,000 By Listening To 96.3 KKLZ!

Well, 96.3 KKLZ is giving you a chance to put “A Grand In Your Hand” in this Beasley Media Group Multi-market contest! The winning begins Monday, April 6, 2026! You’ll…

Taya Williams
Grand in Your Hand

Well, 96.3 KKLZ is giving you a chance to put "A Grand In Your Hand" in this Beasley Media Group Multi-market contest!

The winning begins Monday, April 6, 2026!

You’ll have five chances to win $1,000 each weekday!

Here’s how it works:

Here’s how it works:

 LISTEN at the top of the hour at 5 AM, 7 AM, 9 AM, noon and 2 PM for the winning KKLZ Cash Keywords.

 ENTER one of three ways:

1. Enter the KKLZ Cash Keyword online at 963KKLZ.com on this exact page

2. Enter through the FREE 96.3 KKLZ app

3. Or, TEXT the keyword to the short-code phone number 4-5-9-1-1 (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)

Be sure to keep your phone handy and to ANSWER if the Beasley Banker calls! 

NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number, and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest. We will attempt to call the winner four times before moving to another prospective winner.

*You’ll have until 25 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 each time the KKLZ Cash Keyword is announced.

View Official Rules Here

cash contest
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
The Grateful Dead perform at the Greek Theater in September 1981 in Berkeley, California.
96.3 KKLZOver 300 Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Items Set for April AuctionLaura Adkins
Promotional studio portrait of American singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett, circa 1983.
96.3 KKLZCoral Reefer Band Sets 19-Date Summer Tour Honoring Jimmy BuffettDan Teodorescu
Shoot Your Shot Sweepstakes 🏀🍗
ContestsShoot Your Shot Sweepstakes 🏀🍗Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect