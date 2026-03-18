Coral Reefer Band Sets 19-Date Summer Tour Honoring Jimmy Buffett

The Coral Reefer Band announced a 19-show summer run from July 9 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to August 8 in Boston.

This group backed Jimmy Buffett across multiple decades and will now bring his music to fans on the Keep The Party Going Tour. The band announced it on their social media channels.

Mac McAnally leads the lineup. The other performers are Scotty Emerick, Will Kimbrough, Peter Mayer, and Nadirah Shakoor. Each musician takes turns singing lead during performances.

Audiences will hear Buffett's famous tracks plus lesser-known recordings from his collection. Between songs, band members plan to share memories from years spent touring and recording with the singer.

The Coral Reefer Band started working with Buffett in 1973. Many current players have stayed with him for over 30 years. They finished more than 40 tours together and made more than 30 albums.

Buffett passed away Sept. 1, 2023, at age 76 following a four-year fight with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive skin cancer. He told the group before he died to "keep the party going", Billboard reported at the time.

His work in music lasted over five decades. "Margaritaville" hit big in 1977 and became his signature song. That track sparked a business empire — restaurants, resorts, and products bearing his name. Parrotheads, as his fans call themselves, filled concert halls year after year to hear him sing about beach life and getting away from it all.

Mac McAnally won 10 CMA Awards. Several band members achieved success on their own and wrote songs alongside Buffett over the years.

Proceeds help Singing for Change, a charity supporting small community groups. Buffett championed this cause during his lifetime.