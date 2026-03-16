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This Day in Rock History: March 16

Plenty of things happened in the rock world on March 16. The Stones and the Beatles reached major milestones on their path to becoming arguably the two biggest bands ever,…

Dan Teodorescu
Wolfgang Van Halen performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Plenty of things happened in the rock world on March 16. The Stones and the Beatles reached major milestones on their path to becoming arguably the two biggest bands ever, legendary artists were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Heart's Nancy Wilson was born. These are just some of the most memorable things that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are the biggest milestones and breakthrough moments from March 16 throughout the years:

  • 1965: The Rolling Stones got to No. 1 on the UK singles chart with their hit song "The Last Time," as well as in other European countries. It was the third consecutive No. 1 song written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richard, solidifying their reputation as one of the best songwriting duos of all time.
  • 1971: The Beatles won a GRAMMY for "Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special" at the awards' 13th annual edition, for their Let It Be movie soundtrack. The band was already broken up by that point, so Paul McCartney's only words after accepting the award from actor John Wayne were "Thank you. Goodnight."
  • 1979: Twister Sister managed to sell out New York City's 3000-seater Palladium despite not having a record deal, a released album, or even any radio airplay. This milestone was unprecedented for an unsigned act.

Cultural Milestones

Some of the most consequential rock culture moments of the day include:

  • 1954: Heart guitarist and co-vocalist Nancy Wilson was born in San Francisco, California. She formed the band alongside her sister Ann in the 1970s while still in college, and they've sold over 35 million records since.
  • 1991: Wolfgang Van Halen, Mammoth vocalist and instrumentalist and son of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, was born in Santa Monica, California. Despite starting his musical career as a drummer, he eventually specialized in his father's craft, the guitar.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The most noteworthy concerts and releases that happened on this day include:

  • 1967: The Jimi Hendrix Experience performed "Purple Haze" on the UK TV show Top of the Pops. It helped turn the song into a massive hit on both sides of the Atlantic.
  • 1987: Whitesnake released their self-titled album, which was their seventh overall. It was a huge commercial success, being certified 8x Platinum in the US.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some of the biggest industry shake-ups of the day are:

  • 1999: The RIAA introduced the Diamond certification for albums and singles that sell over 10 million copies. The initial ceremony celebrated 63 albums that achieved this feat.
  • 2010: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony took place at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. The Hollies and Genesis were among the inductees.

From No. 1 singles to multi-platinum albums, lots of artists and fans have reasons to celebrate on March 16. Come back tomorrow to discover all major events from that day in rock history.

BeatlesRolling StonesThis Day In HistoryWolfgang Van Halen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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