Nevada: The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie in the State is Timeless

Girl Scout cookie season has officially arrived. The delectable treats are available from January through April, and then, you have to wait until next year rolls around to get another stash and live on the ones you kept frozen in the freezer.

There's something special about Girl Scout cookies. These treats are packed with nostalgia and kindness, as well as the sweetness. So, what's the most popular Girl Scout cookie in the state?

Nevada's Favorite Girl Scout Cookie

National Girl Scout cookie season, according to the Girl Scouts' official website, starts on Jan. 6, and every council opens at its own time. They note that the easiest way to check when sales begin in your area is to enter your zip code into the Cookie Finder box at the top of their website.

"If your local council is not yet selling cookies, the Cookie Finder will display a countdown to when their season begins so you can plan to support troops in your community," they note. " You may also see links for neighboring troops or booths from nearby councils that are already in season."

In 2026, the Girl Scouts launched a new flavor called Exploremores. The flavor was inspired by Rocky Road ice cream and offers chocolate sandwich cookies filled with chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond flavored creme. Of course, the classics are still available, too.

So, what's the most popular Girl Scout cookie in the state? Mommy Poppins has released a report laying out each state's favorite variety. The study, which uses data from 2023 and 2024, the latest available, shows that Thin Mints are the most popular variety throughout the U.S. and are favored in 24 states. Thin Mints also accounted for 36% of sales in 2024, the most recent data available, according to Mommy Poppins.