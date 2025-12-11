Christmas is a lovely time to get together with family and friends and enjoy the company of others, plus have a Christmas drink. Really, it's always magical to be surrounded by family and friends, but around the holidays, it seems cozier and more inviting. Christmas offers a time to be thankful for each other, and that means thanking friends and family members who have been there through thick and thin.

One way to thank them is with delicious food around the holidays, but what about a tasty and festive drink? A report out on Nov. 21 shows the most popular Christmas drinks in each state, and it's fun to see where this state lands.

The Most Popular Christmas Drink in Nevada

Before we get into the most popular Christmas drink in the state, let's talk about eggnog, because when it comes to traditional holiday drinks, eggnog universally tops the tally. So, where did this festive drink originate?

"The term was first recorded in the US in the late 18th century, and first linked to Christmas in 1793, when a Virginian newspaper reported on an evening of eggnog-fuelled 'mirth and festivity,'" National Geographic magazine notes of its origins. "However, the drink has its roots in the medieval British posset. Milky and sweet, these drinks were originally regarded as medicinal tonics and sleep aids — a convenient vehicle for Lady Macbeth to drug Duncan’s guards under the guise of a nice, warm nightcap."

Simply Recipes defines eggnog as "a traditional holiday drink dating back hundreds of years, eggnog is made with eggs (hence the name), milk, cream, spices like nutmeg and vanilla, and fortified with rum, whisky, and/or brandy." Of course, the alcohol is optional, and a lot of eggnog is served without it. Believe it or not, this writer has actually never experienced eggnog yet. Perhaps this is the year.

The crew at Tasting Table have a new feature out about the most popular holiday drinks in each state. "This holiday season, we scoured the internet to discover each state's most popular Christmas drink — and you may be surprised to learn which merry libation nabbed the top spot in your area," they note in the feature.