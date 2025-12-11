ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jim Snyder Bids Farewell To Las Vegas

Jim Snyder is a legend in Las Vegas news. He is saying farewell to Las Vegas this week, as he starts a new chapter, called “life.” Jim Snyder is saying…

Carla Rea
Jim Snyder Retires

Jim Snyder Retires

Carla Rea via BMG Las Vegas

Jim Snyder is a legend in Las Vegas news. He is saying farewell to Las Vegas this week, as he starts a new chapter, called "life."

Jim Snyder is saying goodbye to KSNV/News 3 - his home for the past several decades. The KKLZ Morning Show with Carla and Shawn shared a great time with Jim, talking about his career in Las Vegas and his early years in Seattle.

Jim started his career in the news business back in 1987 and spent more than 30 of those years working in Las Vegas. He told the The KKLZ Morning Show that he has seen the population in Las Vegas literally double in that time.

There were highs and there were lows: The Vegas Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup, to the much more somber events like the One October mass shooting. Another major career moment was when Jim and photographer Justin Rush (RIP) drove all the way out to New York to cover the 9/11 tragedy.

Jim told the KKLZ morning show that it was just time. He says covering those tough news stories over the years can take a toll on you. He's looking forward to spending more time with family, his two dogs that he says, "saved him." And - just enjoying life.

I was lucky enough to work with Jim Snyder for many years at KVBC/KSNV, when I worked on the radio side, and then in PR, and as a light feature reporter on Wake up With The Wagners. A great anchor, a lot of fun to hang out with - and a good man. Congratulations JIm!

Listen to the full interview with Jim Snyder and the KKLZ morning Show.

Jim SnyderNews 3News 3 Las Vegas
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
Related Stories
Movie theater during the screening of an animated movie.
Local NewsRed Rock Casino Completes Movie Theater Renovation in SummerlinJennifer Eggleston
An emergency department sign.
Local NewsSunrise Health Unveils $15M Freestanding ER in Henderson, Opening 2026Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: The exterior of Allegiant Stadium is seen prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Venue Earns Top U.S. Revenue Ranking for Second Straight YearJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect