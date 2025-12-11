Jim Snyder Bids Farewell To Las Vegas

Jim Snyder is a legend in Las Vegas news. He is saying farewell to Las Vegas this week, as he starts a new chapter, called "life."

Jim Snyder is saying goodbye to KSNV/News 3 - his home for the past several decades. The KKLZ Morning Show with Carla and Shawn shared a great time with Jim, talking about his career in Las Vegas and his early years in Seattle.

Jim started his career in the news business back in 1987 and spent more than 30 of those years working in Las Vegas. He told the The KKLZ Morning Show that he has seen the population in Las Vegas literally double in that time.

There were highs and there were lows: The Vegas Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup, to the much more somber events like the One October mass shooting. Another major career moment was when Jim and photographer Justin Rush (RIP) drove all the way out to New York to cover the 9/11 tragedy.

Jim told the KKLZ morning show that it was just time. He says covering those tough news stories over the years can take a toll on you. He's looking forward to spending more time with family, his two dogs that he says, "saved him." And - just enjoying life.

I was lucky enough to work with Jim Snyder for many years at KVBC/KSNV, when I worked on the radio side, and then in PR, and as a light feature reporter on Wake up With The Wagners. A great anchor, a lot of fun to hang out with - and a good man. Congratulations JIm!