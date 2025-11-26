This Day in Rock History: November 26

Nov. 26 has been an eventful day in rock history, when legendary names such as The Beatles, Cream, and Led Zeppelin achieved major milestones. Keep reading to discover all the noteworthy rock music events that happened on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Nov. 26, a new punk rock anthem was released, and heavy metal fully broke into the mainstream. These are the main milestones and breakthrough moments from this day:

1976: The Sex Pistols dropped their debut single, "Anarchy in the U.K.," through Electric and Musical Industries Records. This release was seen as a pivotal moment in punk rock history. The song was later included on the band's sole album, Never Mind the B******s, Here's the Sex Pistols.

The Sex Pistols dropped their debut single, "Anarchy in the U.K.," through Electric and Musical Industries Records. This release was seen as a pivotal moment in punk rock history. The song was later included on the band's sole album, Never Mind the B******s, Here's the Sex Pistols. 1983: Quiet Riot's third studio album, Metal Health, climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and replaced The Police's Synchronicity. This was the first-ever heavy metal album to top the charts, and it paved the way for many other metal acts.

Cultural Milestones

Two iconic figures in rock history share a birthday on Nov. 26:

1939: Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner was born in Brownsville, Tennessee. She became famous in the 1960s as part of the duo Ike and Tina Turner and had a successful solo career that earned her 12 GRAMMY Awards and many other accolades.

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner was born in Brownsville, Tennessee. She became famous in the 1960s as part of the duo Ike and Tina Turner and had a successful solo career that earned her 12 GRAMMY Awards and many other accolades. 1945: British bass guitarist John McVie was born in Ealing, Middlesex, England. He began his music career as a member of John Mayall and The Bluesbreakers and then joined Fleetwood Mac in 1967.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some memorable performances and recordings took place on Nov. 26, such as:

1962: The Beatles recorded the songs "Please Please Me" and "Ask Me Why" at London's EMI Recording Studios, now called Abbey Road Studios. The resulting single, with "Please Please Me" on the A-side and "Ask Me Why" on the B-side, reached No. 1 on the New Musical Express singles chart, giving the band a taste of chart-topping success.

The Beatles recorded the songs "Please Please Me" and "Ask Me Why" at London's EMI Recording Studios, now called Abbey Road Studios. The resulting single, with "Please Please Me" on the A-side and "Ask Me Why" on the B-side, reached No. 1 on the New Musical Express singles chart, giving the band a taste of chart-topping success. 1968: Cream played their final concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It was the last show of their farewell tour, which included 22 stops across the U.S. and two final shows in London.

Cream played their final concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It was the last show of their farewell tour, which included 22 stops across the U.S. and two final shows in London. 1982: Led Zeppelin released their ninth and final studio album, Coda, which is also their first compilation album. It includes eight tracks from various recording sessions throughout the band's 12-year history and was praised by critics and the general public. The album has been certified Platinum in the U.S.