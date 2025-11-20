ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pink Floyd Release Extended Version of ‘Shine on You Crazy Diamond’

One of Pink Floyd’s most seminal albums is 1975’s Wish You Were Here, which starts and concludes with the two-part song “Shine on You Crazy Diamond.” The special song honors…

Anne Erickson
Pink Floyd has just unleashed "Shine on You Crazy Diamond (pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)," which gives fans their first chance ever to hear this song as one complete track.
Getty Images / MJ Kim

One of Pink Floyd's most seminal albums is 1975's Wish You Were Here, which starts and concludes with the two-part song "Shine on You Crazy Diamond." The special song honors their late bandmate Syd Barrett, and now, the two sections have been joined together as one full song.

Pink Floyd has unleashed "Shine on You Crazy Diamond (pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)," which gives fans their first chance ever to hear this song as one complete track. Now, the song is 25 minutes long and mixed in stereo by James Guthrie.

Celebrating 50 Years of Pink Floyd's Wish You Where Here

The track is part of Pink Floyd's 50th anniversary reissue of the album, dubbed Wish You Where Here 50, which arrives on Dec. 12, just in time for the holidays. Also, in honor of the release, comedian and Great British Baking Show co-host Noel Fielding has released a commissioned set of original paintings inspired by Barrett's art.

"I was pretty young when my affinity with Pink Floyd and Syd started," Fielding says. "What's amazing about Pink Floyd, especially with Wish You Were Here, is that the artwork was as good as the music."

He adds, "It is a masterpiece, that album cover, and that album. It's a masterpiece. And it's based on Syd Barrett, who is a walking masterpiece."

Wish You Were Here 50 will be available in a handful of configurations, including a three-LP or two-CD set, with the original album, as well as 25 bonus tracks. In that set also includes six never-before-released songs. In addition to those standard sets, the album is also available as a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround mixes of the set, three concert films from Pink Floyd's popular 1975 tour and a short film by Storm Thorgerson. It's great to see some of the band's underrated songs get the spotlight here.

For more information and to pre-order Wish You Were Here 50, visit the band's official website.

Pink Floyd
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Eddie Vedder, Matt Cameron and Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam perform on stage as American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 22Dan Teodorescu
Ian Gillan of Deep Purple performs on Sunset Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 15, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicDeep Purple Is Staying on the Road for 2026Dan Teodorescu
Musicians Chad Kroeger, Daniel Adair, Mike Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 21Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect