Pink Floyd Release Extended Version of ‘Shine on You Crazy Diamond’

One of Pink Floyd's most seminal albums is 1975's Wish You Were Here, which starts and concludes with the two-part song "Shine on You Crazy Diamond." The special song honors their late bandmate Syd Barrett, and now, the two sections have been joined together as one full song.

Pink Floyd has unleashed "Shine on You Crazy Diamond (pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)," which gives fans their first chance ever to hear this song as one complete track. Now, the song is 25 minutes long and mixed in stereo by James Guthrie.

Celebrating 50 Years of Pink Floyd's Wish You Where Here

The track is part of Pink Floyd's 50th anniversary reissue of the album, dubbed Wish You Where Here 50, which arrives on Dec. 12, just in time for the holidays. Also, in honor of the release, comedian and Great British Baking Show co-host Noel Fielding has released a commissioned set of original paintings inspired by Barrett's art.

"I was pretty young when my affinity with Pink Floyd and Syd started," Fielding says. "What's amazing about Pink Floyd, especially with Wish You Were Here, is that the artwork was as good as the music."

He adds, "It is a masterpiece, that album cover, and that album. It's a masterpiece. And it's based on Syd Barrett, who is a walking masterpiece."

Wish You Were Here 50 will be available in a handful of configurations, including a three-LP or two-CD set, with the original album, as well as 25 bonus tracks. In that set also includes six never-before-released songs. In addition to those standard sets, the album is also available as a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround mixes of the set, three concert films from Pink Floyd's popular 1975 tour and a short film by Storm Thorgerson. It's great to see some of the band's underrated songs get the spotlight here.