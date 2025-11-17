ContestsEvents
Jingle Bell Rock 2025 Clues

It’s time to start hunting for the world-famous Jingle Bell Rock. On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the JBR elves hid the rock somewhere in Clark County. Now, it’s time to…

JBR clues 2025

It's time to start hunting for the world-famous Jingle Bell Rock. On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the JBR elves hid the rock somewhere in Clark County. Now, it's time to compile your clues and to start your quest for the ROCK. Here are the clues from the past few weeks.

MONDAY 11/17

7:10AM           START WITH WHAT YOU KNOW

9:10AM           WELL THIS IS NEW

11:25AM        WE’LL LEARN ALONG THE WAY

1:10PM           IT’S OKAY TO TAKE YOUR TIME

5:10PM           LESS IS MORE

TUESDAY 11/18

7:10AM           PATIENCE REVEALS THE PATH

9:10AM           THE QUIET POINT BETWEEN GREAT AND SMALL

11:25AM         TRUTH WEARS A CLEVER DISGUISE

1:10PM            THE BEGINNING IS ALREADY BEHIND YOU

5:10PM            THE HUNT BEGINS WHERE EYES DECEIVE

Jingle Bell Rock
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
