Jingle Bell Rock 2025 Clues
It's time to start hunting for the world-famous Jingle Bell Rock. On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the JBR elves hid the rock somewhere in Clark County. Now, it's time to compile your clues and to start your quest for the ROCK. Here are the clues from the past few weeks.
MONDAY 11/17
7:10AM START WITH WHAT YOU KNOW
9:10AM WELL THIS IS NEW
11:25AM WE’LL LEARN ALONG THE WAY
1:10PM IT’S OKAY TO TAKE YOUR TIME
5:10PM LESS IS MORE
TUESDAY 11/18
7:10AM PATIENCE REVEALS THE PATH
9:10AM THE QUIET POINT BETWEEN GREAT AND SMALL
11:25AM TRUTH WEARS A CLEVER DISGUISE
1:10PM THE BEGINNING IS ALREADY BEHIND YOU
5:10PM THE HUNT BEGINS WHERE EYES DECEIVE
