Jingle Bell Rock 2025 Clues

It's time to start hunting for the world-famous Jingle Bell Rock. On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the JBR elves hid the rock somewhere in Clark County. Now, it's time to compile your clues and to start your quest for the ROCK. Here are the clues from the past few weeks.

MONDAY 11/17

7:10AM START WITH WHAT YOU KNOW

9:10AM WELL THIS IS NEW

11:25AM WE’LL LEARN ALONG THE WAY

1:10PM IT’S OKAY TO TAKE YOUR TIME

5:10PM LESS IS MORE

TUESDAY 11/18

7:10AM PATIENCE REVEALS THE PATH

9:10AM THE QUIET POINT BETWEEN GREAT AND SMALL

11:25AM TRUTH WEARS A CLEVER DISGUISE

1:10PM THE BEGINNING IS ALREADY BEHIND YOU