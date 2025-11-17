Find 96.3 KKLZ’s World-Famous Jingle Bell Rock: WIN $10K!
Well … it’s time for 96.3 KKLZ’s World-Famous Jingle Bell Rock contest! Find the JINGLE BELL ROCK and you’ll win $10,000! Wait what? Yes! You read that right. Each week…
Well ... it's time for 96.3 KKLZ's World-Famous Jingle Bell Rock contest!
Find the JINGLE BELL ROCK and you'll win $10,000!
Wait what? Yes! You read that right. Each week day, listen to 96.3 KKLZ to collect the daily clues.
Along with this, drive by any participating Meineke Car Care Center each weekday to pick up the all IMPORTANT BONUS CLUE. These clues will help you narrow down where the rock could possibly be hidden!
Starting Dec. 13, the WORLD-FAMOUS JINGLE BELL ROCK will be hidden in PLAIN sight somewhere in Clark County.
So, just remember: Dec. 13 is when the rock will be hidden.
Listen to 96.3 KKLZ for daily clue, be sure to stop by your local Meineke Car Care Center for important bonus clues, and stop by Michael E. Minden Diamond Jewelers for your weekly bonus picture clue!
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.