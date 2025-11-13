ContestsEvents
Wicked: For Good Movie Premiere – Your Chance to Win Tickets

We’re can’t defy gravity, but we can give you a chance to see one of this year’s most popular films before it hits public theaters! 96.3 KKLZ is giving you…

Taya Williams
Wicked movie

We're can't defy gravity, but we can give you a chance to see one of this year's most popular films before it hits public theaters!

96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to win a family four pack of tickets to Wicked: For Good happening at Galaxy Theatres at Cannery on Craig Road!

Experience the magic, music, and untold story of the witches of Oz — where friendship, fate, and a little bit of mischief collide in one of the most anticipated films of the year.

🎟️ How to Win:
🎧 Listen to 96.3 KKLZ weekdays for your chance to score a family four pack of tickets to this exclusive premiere! When you hear the cue to call, be the lucky caller and you’ll be on your way to see Wicked: For Good before everyone else.

💻 Second Chance to Win Online:
Didn’t win on-air? Don’t worry — the magic continues online! Enter below for your second chance to win a family four pack of premiere tickets and join the fun with fellow Wicked fans.

💚 Premiere Night Highlights:
Get ready for more than just a movie! All attendees will have the chance to win amazing giveaways inside the theater, including:
💎 An Emerald necklace from Michael E. Minden Diamond Jewelers


💚 Gift cards from Galaxy Theatres
🛍️ Exclusive Wicked movie merchandise

Plus — in the spirit of giving back —Galaxy Theatres wants you to help our community. Bring five (5) canned goods or more to donate, and you’ll receive a FREE medium popcorn as our thank-you for helping those in need this holiday season.

✨ Tune in. Call in. Or enter online for your chance to experience the magic of Wicked: For Good!

Wicked
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
