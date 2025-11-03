Win Tickets to AC/ DC

Get ready to turn up the volume, Las Vegas! 96.3 KKLZ is sending you to see the one and only AC/DC as they bring their Powertrip Tour to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 1, 2026 with special guests The Pretty Reckless!

This is your chance to experience one of the greatest rock bands of all time performing live on the biggest stage in Vegas. From “Back in Black” and “Highway to Hell” to “Thunderstruck” and “You Shook Me All Night Long,” AC/DC continues to deliver the ultimate rock and roll experience that generations of fans can’t get enough of. Their legendary riffs, powerful vocals, and high-energy stage show have made them icons—and now you can see it all live!

Joining them is The Pretty Reckless, bringing their bold and gritty rock sound to the night. With hits like “Heaven Knows” and “Make Me Wanna Die,” they’re the perfect match for an unforgettable evening of pure rock power.

⚡ How to Win

Listen all week to 96.3 KKLZ for your cue to call. When you hear it, be caller 9 at 702-739-9636, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see AC/DC live in concert!

🎸 Show Details

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Showtime: 7:00 PM

Special Guest: The Pretty Reckless

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 7, 2025, at 12PM PT at Ticketmaster.com and the Allegiant Stadium box office.

Don’t miss AC/DC – The Powertrip Tour with The Pretty Reckless, live in Las Vegas. It’s going to be loud, legendary, and absolutely electric!