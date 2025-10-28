Win Tickets to Boy George & Culture Club

Get ready to relive the magic of the ‘80s with one of the most iconic voices of all time! 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to see Boy George & Culture Club, performing live on select dates in March 2026 at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

From the unforgettable hits like “Karma Chameleon,” “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya,” to their bold fashion and unforgettable energy—Boy George & Culture Club defined a generation and continue to captivate audiences around the world. Now, you can experience their timeless sound right here in Las Vegas!

Tune in to The Mike & Carla Morning Show and Brian Hammer on 96.3 KKLZ for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this incredible show. Be listening for your cue to call—when you hear it, dial in fast for your shot at seeing one of the most legendary pop acts of all time!

Don’t miss your chance to win your way in!