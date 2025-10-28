ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets to Boy George & Culture Club

Get ready to relive the magic of the ‘80s with one of the most iconic voices of all time! 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to see Boy George…

Taya Williams
Boy George & Culture Club

Get ready to relive the magic of the ‘80s with one of the most iconic voices of all time! 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to see Boy George & Culture Club, performing live on select dates in March 2026 at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

From the unforgettable hits like “Karma Chameleon,” “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya,” to their bold fashion and unforgettable energy—Boy George & Culture Club defined a generation and continue to captivate audiences around the world. Now, you can experience their timeless sound right here in Las Vegas!

Tune in to The Mike & Carla Morning Show and Brian Hammer on 96.3 KKLZ for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this incredible show. Be listening for your cue to call—when you hear it, dial in fast for your shot at seeing one of the most legendary pop acts of all time!

Don’t miss your chance to win your way in!

  • Dates of Contests: 10/27 - 10/31
  • How winners are selected: Caller 9 / Random Selection
  • When the winner is selected: 6a - 7p
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 16
  • Prize description: two (2) tickets to Boy George & Culture Club
  • Prize value: $150
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation
Boy George
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
The Cozy Comforts Giveaway
ContestsThe Cozy Comforts GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Win Tickets to New Kids on the Block
ContestsWin Tickets to New Kids on the BlockTaya Williams
Concerts
Contests96.3 KKLZ: Contest Winner FAQsSlone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect