It’s not often a cowboy stops by, but this morning it was awesome. Matt West stopped by to talk about PBR and what to know before you go! The Professional…

It's not often a cowboy stops by, but this morning it was awesome. Matt West stopped by to talk about PBR and what to know before you go! The Professional Bull Riders are in town and it's happening this weekend at T-Mobile Arena. Of course ramping up to the weekend, The South Point is the place to be for events.

Matt West is the voice of PBR and he stopped in to talk to The Mike & Carla Morning Show about this huge week in Las Vegas. Gave us an idea of what you can expect and what to look for. He also gave us an idea of the unexpected...which is a huge part of PBR!

PBR: What To Know Before You Go

Matt talked about the the separate events happening at The South Point all this week leading up to the weekend. And there are quite a few things to do!

He also had a chance to talk about the bulls themselves. Naming some bulls by name...the ones to look out for and the ones that fans come to see.

It's quite the week of cowboy hats, boots and more in Las Vegas. And if you want the intel, then you have to listen to the segment below with Matt West! He has it all for ya and it should be a good time.


