PBR: What To Know Before You Go!

Mike O'Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the "Best Program Directors In America" by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, "The Mike & Carla Morning Show" have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada.