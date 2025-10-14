Group Therapy: My Best Friend’s Boyfriend Hit On Me

What do you do? Group therapy this morning, here ya go, my best friend's boyfriend hit on me! That's the email we got from a listener and we wanted to know what you would tell this woman to do.

Has this ever happened to you? Glamour magazine hit on this topic and gave a bit of advice. Although it mentions a similar situation, maybe honesty is not always the best policy.

But The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know what you would do in this situation. Maybe you were that person caught between a rock and a hard place. Most of the listeners said they would tell the girlfriend what happened. That the guy is a tool!

My Best Friend's Boyfriend Hit On Me!

Of course, some people thought it might be a case of "he said/she said"! Who do you believe. Mike O'Brian brought up the scenario that the bestie could easlily turn it around. "...or sure, he would never do that! Maybe it was you hitting on him?"

Believe it or not, this is a no win situation! In the article in Glamour magazine, sometimes you just have to wait until you friend's relationship shakes out. Then, after they breakup, tell your story. At least then she might feel better having broken up with the guy! He ended up being a jerk!!!



Nonetheless, listen to the segment from this morning and you decide. In the end, would you let your friend know? We understand a lot would depend on the relationship you have with your bestie right?