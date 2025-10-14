ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Group Therapy: My Best Friend’s Boyfriend Hit On Me

What do you do? Group therapy this morning, here ya go, my best friend’s boyfriend hit on me! That’s the email we got from a listener and we wanted to…

Mike O'Brian
My best friend's boyfriend hit on me!

Love Triangle. Cheating Boyfriend Hugging Girlfriend Holding Hands With Her Girl Friend Sitting On Bench Together In Park Outdoor. Back-View.

 Prostock-Studio via Getty Images

What do you do? Group therapy this morning, here ya go, my best friend's boyfriend hit on me! That's the email we got from a listener and we wanted to know what you would tell this woman to do.

Has this ever happened to you? Glamour magazine hit on this topic and gave a bit of advice. Although it mentions a similar situation, maybe honesty is not always the best policy.

But The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know what you would do in this situation. Maybe you were that person caught between a rock and a hard place. Most of the listeners said they would tell the girlfriend what happened. That the guy is a tool!

My Best Friend's Boyfriend Hit On Me!

Of course, some people thought it might be a case of "he said/she said"! Who do you believe. Mike O'Brian brought up the scenario that the bestie could easlily turn it around. "...or sure, he would never do that! Maybe it was you hitting on him?"

Believe it or not, this is a no win situation! In the article in Glamour magazine, sometimes you just have to wait until you friend's relationship shakes out. Then, after they breakup, tell your story. At least then she might feel better having broken up with the guy! He ended up being a jerk!!!

Nonetheless, listen to the segment from this morning and you decide. In the end, would you let your friend know? We understand a lot would depend on the relationship you have with your bestie right?

Either way, it's a sticky situation...so listen to the segment and enjoy!

Best FriendCheatingrelationship advice
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Walt Frazier attends the "Rolling Along" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 15
Halloween candy is for sale
Human InterestHalloween Candy Prices Jump 78% Since 2020Diana Beasley
M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad Returns with Free Candy Refills Nationwide
Human InterestM&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad Returns with Free Candy Refills NationwideDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect