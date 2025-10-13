ContestsEvents
Seriously? It Is Illegal To Do This In Las Vegas!

People think that anything goes in this town, but seriously? Come to find out that it is illegal to do this in Las Vegas! You can actually be ticketed and…

Mike O'Brian
The lights of Las Vegas.

The neon lights of Las Vegas.

ahyland via Getty Images

People think that anything goes in this town, but seriously? Come to find out that it is illegal to do this in Las Vegas! You can actually be ticketed and fined for blowing leaves off your property into the streets in Las Vegas and parts of Clark County!

The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought this was so important they decided to talk about it in depth! I'm mean c'mon...but when Carla Rea brought this up this morning, even Mike O'Brian had to do a little fact check. Sure enough it true!

Seriously? It's Illegal To Blow Leaves In The Street?

Now consider the fact that there probably aren't as many leaves as we think right? But there are trees in Las Vegas and for those that care about their lawn and/or property, they have to be blown somewhere. Mike & Morty just didn't realize you could not blow then into the street.

So, what are you supposed to do with them? Well, in the Midwest, most people would rake them into a pile and either let the kids jump into them. Or, some would actually set them on fire then sweep up the ashes. Or you could just gather all them up, put them in a big garbage bag and be done with it.

Nonetheless, it's illegal and now you know! If you have a leaf blower and you get up on the weekend to clean your property, just know you can be cited!

By the way, Las Vegas is NOT unique in this case...it's illegal to do this in quite a few cities and states throughout the country! In fact, Howstuffworks published an article about this very topic and laws surrounding leaf blowing in general!

After talking about this, clearly not "anything goes" in Las Vegas! But do listen to the segment and see what you think...and enjoy!

fall leavesLas Vegaslaw
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
