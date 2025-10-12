ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Things That Are Annoying That Should Be Illegal

It’s a simple questions, what are those things that are annoying that should be illegal? That’s right, if there are things people do that annoy you that much, lock them…

Mike O'Brian
Woman annoyed at the airport.

Woman sad and unhappy at the airport with flight canceled.

 David-Prado via Getty Images

It's a simple questions, what are those things that are annoying that should be illegal? That's right, if there are things people do that annoy you that much, lock them up! The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to start the list to see what listeners would come up with.

When the topic was brought up, you would think everyone would have something to say about this right? And they did. Keep in mind that we are talking anything that annoys YOU!

Mike O'Brian started with people that just stop! They just stop in the middle of an area where people are walking. In the grocery store, in the mall, at the airport. Where people are generally moving and these people just come to a stop!

Things That Annoy You That Should Be Illegal

The talk and text lines blew up with listeners just wanting to get things off their chest. Quite a few listeners talked about those people that have their phone on speaker in a public place. Having a conversation that clearly involves everyone now!

Another listener got very personal and said that if you stink, you should be arrested! Shower, wash yourself, add deodorant...something, but if someone smells, busted!

Others mentioned bad mergers! Those people that, despite knowing the lane ends, they think they can keep going and someone is going to let them in!

Some listeners pointed out those that go out in their pajamas! All these things and more, very annoying and should be made to be illegal!

You have to listen to the entire segment...then let us know what annoys you!

AirportAnnoyancesPeople
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates during the victory ceremony after wins the Men's Elite race during the Virgin Money London Marathon at United Kingdom
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 12
Flyer for NAMI Walks Southern Nevada 2025
Human InterestNAMI Southern Nevada Offering 3 Months Free TherapyWendy Rush
A customer getting their fast food at the drive thru.
Human InterestWhat Fast Food Chain Has The Best Drive Thru Time?Mike O'Brian
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect