It's a simple questions, what are those things that are annoying that should be illegal? That's right, if there are things people do that annoy you that much, lock them up! The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to start the list to see what listeners would come up with.

When the topic was brought up, you would think everyone would have something to say about this right? And they did. Keep in mind that we are talking anything that annoys YOU!

Mike O'Brian started with people that just stop! They just stop in the middle of an area where people are walking. In the grocery store, in the mall, at the airport. Where people are generally moving and these people just come to a stop!

Things That Annoy You That Should Be Illegal

The talk and text lines blew up with listeners just wanting to get things off their chest. Quite a few listeners talked about those people that have their phone on speaker in a public place. Having a conversation that clearly involves everyone now!

Another listener got very personal and said that if you stink, you should be arrested! Shower, wash yourself, add deodorant...something, but if someone smells, busted!

Others mentioned bad mergers! Those people that, despite knowing the lane ends, they think they can keep going and someone is going to let them in!

Some listeners pointed out those that go out in their pajamas! All these things and more, very annoying and should be made to be illegal!