Young Man receiving coffee at drive thru counter., Drive thru and take away for protect covid19.

A lot of us are on the go, so knowing what fast food chain has the best drive thru time is good to know. That's why The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up the other morning!

An annual report found that despite the help from AI, drive thru times are getting slower! Intouch/Insight put out the report and come to find out that despite the advance on technology, it's not helping customers at the drive thru.

Come to find out that The Intouch/Insight findings say that the average time to order, get your food and go takes about 5 minutes and 35 seconds.

What Fast Food Joints Have The Best Drive Thru

In fact, you might be surprised to find that Chic-fil-A has the slowest time of all fast food joints. Hard to believe because even Mike O'Brian thought they had it down! However, the fact that the lines are longer might not help their time. Turns out it take about 7 minutes and 6 seconds to get through.

When it comes to the fastest times, hold onto your hat, but it's Taco Bell! They can take your order, get your food and on your way in just over 4 minutes! Followed by KFC at 4:21 . . . Tim Hortons, 4:25 . . . and Arby's, 4:32.

Of course it is surprising that we are all in a hurry that much where we can't even wait that long. People in general are in a hurry and want it now!

When listeners called in on this, most said that they didn't might the 4-5 minutes in the line, as long as they got the order right! How many others feel the same way?

Face it, doesn't matter how long we wait, we just want our food and the order to be correct. This way we can just move on with our lives right?