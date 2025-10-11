Recap: 2025 Henderson Hot Rod Days

One of the classic cars on display at this year’s Henderson Hot Rod Days. The two-day event brought 700 classic, custom and vintage rides to Water Street.

Henderson just wrapped up another successful weekend of Henderson Hot Rod Days. It has quickly grown into one of Southern Nevada’s favorite fall events, drawing thousands of car enthusiasts and families to the historic Water Street District each year. Though relatively new, the event has already made a lasting impression on the city of Henderson, showcasing vintage vehicles, celebrating local culture, and revving up the downtown economy.

Henderson Hot Rod Days Humble Beginnings

Many agree that the roots of Henderson Hot Rod Days trace back to around 2020. The City of Henderson, in collaboration with the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association, launched the event as a way to bring new life to the Water Street District.

From the beginning, the format was simple but effective: close off Water Street for a weekend, invite classic and custom car owners to showcase their rides, and build a festival around it with food, vendors, music, and local business participation. The first event reportedly featured just over 200 vehicles and drew a few thousand spectators.

Wendy Rush via BMG Las Vegas Thousands of visitors attended this year's Henderson Hot Rod Days over the course of the two day event.

Steady Growth and Signature Style

By 2023, Henderson Hot Rod Days had exploded in popularity. According to FOX5 Vegas, the event that year welcomed more than 500 classic and custom vehicles, while attracting over 10,000 attendees. The festival also added new attractions like a “Hot Rod Happy Hour,” where local restaurants and breweries along Water Street offered food and drink specials.

Wendy Rush via BMG Las Vegas Live music is always a big part of Henderson Hot Rod Days. This year, guests were entertained by local bands like Champagne Lipsmack, ZIa Band and Classic Chaos.

Live music became a staple of the event, with notable performers like The Fabulous Thunderbirds headlining past shows. Vendors and artists were invited to participate, creating a full festival experience that appealed to more than just diehard car fans.

Community and Cultural Impact

Henderson Hot Rod Days is more than a car show. It’s a reflection of Henderson’s identity. The Water Street District, long known for its mid-century charm, has been undergoing redevelopment for years. Events like Hot Rod Days help activate the space, attract tourism, and foster a sense of civic pride. The City of Henderson website promotes the event as a way to “bring the community together while celebrating automotive history and craftsmanship”.

The partnership with the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association has also been key to the show’s success. Their connections to the classic car community ensure a consistent and high-quality turnout of vehicles, ranging from 1920s roadsters to modern muscle cars.

Wendy Rush via BMG Las Vegas Hundreds of muscle cars, classic ride and custom builds were on display on Water Street at this year's Henderson Hot Rod Days.

Now in its sixth year, Henderson Hot Rod Days shows no signs of slowing down. At this year's event, the city capped registration at around 700 vehicles to maintain quality and manage crowd sizes. The event is becoming a fall tradition for many residents and a must-see attraction for visitors.

Whether you’re a gearhead, a music fan, or just looking for a great weekend outing, Henderson Hot Rod Days has become a celebration of not just cars, but of community, history, and the ongoing evolution of one of Nevada’s fastest-growing cities.