It's a weekly segment where there are no wrong answers. So, the other morning in a round of "Normal or Nope", how do you cut your sandwich? The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know along with two other questions.

We also asked about washing your hair everyday and do you keep your phone on "silent" 24/7? These were the questions the other morning and it was a simple, normal or nope?

For Mike O'Brian it was washing his hair everyday, normal! Phone on silent 24/7, normal and cutting your sandwich at an angle...not so much. However, it depended on what the sandwich was.

How Do You Cut A Sandwich?

Carla Rea was not normal, not normal and, like Mike, depending on the sandwich. Of course she did said she did say that when you cut a sandwich at an angle it does taste better!

As thought, most guys were washing their hair everyday as opposed to women. Most said that their phone is NOT on silent and regarding the sandwich, it was a toss up. Most did agree though that the best sandwich to cut at an angle was a grilled cheese.

Not sure why, but most said that it did indeed taste better that way and it was the right thing to do. Not sure what any of that means, but we all found it very interesting!

In fact, one woman said that her aunt one time cut a grilled cheese in half and served it up with tomato soup. The soup was good, but cut in half, the grilled cheese tasted like "crap"!

For the record, Allrecipes put out an article on how to properly slice a sandwich. If there's any questions, you might want to read the article before making your decision.