ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Normal Or Nope: How Do You Cut Your Sandwich?

It’s a weekly segment where there are no wrong answers. So, the other morning in a round of “Normal or Nope”, how do you cut your sandwich? The Mike &…

Mike O'Brian
A bologna and cheese sandwich cut in half on a plate.

A bologna sandwich with cheese and an apple on a plate.

 MSPhotographic via Getty Images

It's a weekly segment where there are no wrong answers. So, the other morning in a round of "Normal or Nope", how do you cut your sandwich? The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know along with two other questions.

We also asked about washing your hair everyday and do you keep your phone on "silent" 24/7? These were the questions the other morning and it was a simple, normal or nope?

For Mike O'Brian it was washing his hair everyday, normal! Phone on silent 24/7, normal and cutting your sandwich at an angle...not so much. However, it depended on what the sandwich was.

How Do You Cut A Sandwich?

Carla Rea was not normal, not normal and, like Mike, depending on the sandwich. Of course she did said she did say that when you cut a sandwich at an angle it does taste better!

As thought, most guys were washing their hair everyday as opposed to women. Most said that their phone is NOT on silent and regarding the sandwich, it was a toss up. Most did agree though that the best sandwich to cut at an angle was a grilled cheese.

Not sure why, but most said that it did indeed taste better that way and it was the right thing to do. Not sure what any of that means, but we all found it very interesting!

In fact, one woman said that her aunt one time cut a grilled cheese in half and served it up with tomato soup. The soup was good, but cut in half, the grilled cheese tasted like "crap"!

For the record, Allrecipes put out an article on how to properly slice a sandwich. If there's any questions, you might want to read the article before making your decision.

Listen to the segment and you decide...it's simple, normal or nope!

FoodHairSandwich
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Flyer for NAMI Walks Southern Nevada 2025
Human InterestNAMI Southern Nevada Offering 3 Months Free TherapyWendy Rush
A customer getting their fast food at the drive thru.
Human InterestWhat Fast Food Chain Has The Best Drive Thru Time?Mike O'Brian
Two teachers kissing behind a book.
Human InterestGroup Therapy: Student Catches Two Married Teachers KissingMike O'Brian
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect