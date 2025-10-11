NAMI Southern Nevada Offering 3 Months Free Therapy

NAMI Southern Nevada is once again hosting their annual walk to help support mental health awareness. And this year it will be even better. With upbeat music, a costume contest, and free therapy for those who need it.

NAMI Southern Nevada: Supporting Mental Health in the Community

NAMI Southern Nevada is a vital nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness in the Las Vegas area and surrounding communities. As a local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the organization works at the grassroots level to provide free education, support, advocacy, and outreach for anyone impacted by mental health conditions.

The organization’s core mission is to ensure that no one faces mental health challenges alone. Through various peer-led programs and community partnerships, NAMI Southern Nevada helps individuals better understand mental health, access the resources they need, and find a supportive community where healing and recovery are possible.

Programs and Services

NAMI Southern Nevada offers a wide range of services, all at no cost to participants. These include support groups for individuals living with mental health conditions and separate groups for family members and caregivers. These sessions create a safe and confidential space for people to share experiences, receive support, and build resilience.

In addition to support groups, NAMI Southern Nevada provides educational programs such as Family-to-Family, Peer-to-Peer, and presentations by individuals with lived experience through the In Our Own Voice program. These initiatives are designed to educate the public, reduce stigma, and empower participants with knowledge and tools for coping and advocacy.

The organization also works to influence local mental health policy, promote early intervention, and improve access to care. Their presence in Southern Nevada has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals navigating the complexities of mental illness.

NAMIWalks Southern Nevada 2025

Each year, NAMI Southern Nevada hosts NAMIWalks, a community walk event that brings people together in solidarity for mental health awareness and fundraising. This year’s walk is scheduled for Saturday, October 18, 2025, and promises to be a powerful gathering of advocates, families, friends, and mental health champions from all over the region.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location: Lorenzi Park, 3333 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Hosted by 96.3 KKLZ's Mike & Carla Morning Show

The day will kick off with an opening ceremony around 9:30 AM, followed by the official walk at 10:00 AM. The route winds through the beautiful Lorenzi Park, offering a scenic and relaxed walk suitable for all ages and abilities.

This event is free and open to the public, welcoming individuals, teams, families, and organizations. Participants are encouraged to register in advance, start or join a team, and raise funds that directly support NAMI Southern Nevada’s year-round programs and services.

Beyond the walk itself, the day will feature music, food, vendor booths, family activities, and opportunities to learn more about local mental health resources. The atmosphere is inclusive and uplifting—celebrating progress in mental health while acknowledging the challenges that remain.

#GhostTheStigma

NAMI Southern Nevada At this year's walk, NAMI Southern Nevada is encouraging all to #GhostTheStigma that often comes with mental health.

This year's walk is costume-themed. NAMI Southern Nevada is encouraging all to #GhostTheStigma by coming in their favorite costume. Those who come dressed up will have the chance to win a prize.

Why the Walk Matters

NAMIWalks isn’t just a fundraiser—it’s a movement. It’s about showing up for loved ones, standing against stigma, and raising awareness in a powerful, visible way. For many participants, the walk symbolizes hope, community, and the belief that recovery is possible.

Funds raised from the event support vital local programs, including education, advocacy, peer support, and outreach efforts. By participating, community members help NAMI Southern Nevada reach more people in need and continue offering their services for free.

How to Get Involved

Whether you’re walking to honor a loved one, support your own journey, or simply stand in solidarity, there are many ways to be part of NAMIWalks:

Register to walk individually or as a team

Start a fundraiser or make a donation

Volunteer at the event

Spread the word through social media and local networks

Attend and bring your friends and family

No matter how you get involved, your participation helps build a stronger, more supportive mental health community in Southern Nevada.

How to Get 3 Months of Free Therapy

NAMI Southern Nevada knows how valuable therapy can be for many people. And they don't want finances to be the reason why someone doesn't get the help they need. Participants at this year's walk who are in need of these services are invited to get a voucher at the walk for three months of free therapy.