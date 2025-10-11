ContestsEvents
Group Therapy: Student Catches Two Married Teachers Kissing

This past week, it was another segment of Group Therapy…a student had caught two married teachers kissing in an empty classroom. The problem, the teachers were NOT married to each…

This past week, it was another segment of Group Therapy...a student had caught two married teachers kissing in an empty classroom. The problem, the teachers were NOT married to each other...what should she do? This is what The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought up this past week.

A senior in high school had forgotten something in her classroom after school and decided to head back to pick it up. When she opened the door to go inside, she caught two married teachers kissing. Again, keep in mind that the teachers were NOT married to each other.

She grabbed what she had to and walked out of the classroom without saying a thing. This happened on a Friday, not knowing what to do, she called in sick on that following Monday. Telling her school she had lost her voice and didn't feel well.

Student Catches Teachers Making Out

Upon hearing this, one of the teachers actually emailed the student to see if she was doing okay. The fact that she had never missed class because of laryngitis, he was a little suspect. The student found this quite odd and made her even more nervous about attending class the next day.

So, what should she do? The talk and text lines blew up with advice...everything from act like nothing happened to blackmail the teachers for good grades!

The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought the student could actually act like nothing had happened except for one thing...the email. Some listeners thought, who would believe a student over a teacher, but now that she had the email!

You have to listen to the segment from this past week and see what advice you would give the student...and enjoy!

