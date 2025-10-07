Tina Turner’s Impact Lives On in the Music World Two Years After Her Death

Tina Turner's rock and roll spirit burns bright, even two years after her passing. Her voice moved millions, with 100 million records sold across seven decades.

She was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, back in 1939. The 1960s saw her rise with Ike Turner, their duo turning "River Deep — Mountain High" and "Proud Mary" into classics that shook the music world.

She broke free from Ike in the 70s and stunned critics with her meteoric solo rise. Her 1984 Private Dancer album reached multiple Platinum status in multiple countries, including the US and UK. Then, at 44, she topped charts with "What's Love Got to Do with It", a feat few thought possible.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted her twice: with Ike in '91, then solo in 2021. She also won the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement award.

Her story was turned into books, movies, and plays. First came 1986's I, Tina autobiography, then the 1993 film What's Love Got to Do with It lit up screens. In 2018, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical had Broadway crowds on their feet.

On stage, she turned pain into power. In her personal life, after breaking from abuse, she built back stronger when most would've quit. Later, she found peace with German music exec Erwin Bach, marrying in 2013.