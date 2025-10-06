Foreigner’s Next Era: What To Expect with Luis Maldonado Singing

Foreigner is entering a new chapter as guitarist Luis Maldonado officially steps into the lead singer role, following Kelly Hansen’s announcement that he’s stepping down after 20 years fronting the band. The reveal came during the May 2025 finale of The Voice, with Hansen personally handing over the mic to Maldonado. Calling it “an honor” to have served as the voice of the band and praising Luis as someone who can “carry these songs into the future" (people.com).

So what does Luis Maldonado singing mean for fans?

First, Maldonado is no stranger to Foreigner’s sound. He joined the band in 2021 as a guitarist and has already proven his vocal chops during recent Latin American shows. He brings not only strong vocals but also new creative energy, including a Spanish-language version of “I Want To Know What Love Is” (“Quiero Saber Si Es Amor”), recorded with Latin Grammy winner Joy Huerta (foreigneronline.com).

Fans can expect two things from Foreigner: To continue playing the hits. “Cold As Ice,” “Juke Box Hero,” and more aren’t going anywhere. But also to evolve. Maldonado’s influence may bring a more global flavor to the band’s sound, potentially introducing new material and fan experiences that bridge the classic with the contemporary.

Hansen and Maldonado are currently sharing vocal duties on tour, creating a symbolic handoff that will culminate in Hansen’s final show on October 11, 2025 in Atlantic City. Hansen has said he's looking forward to his next chapter, that health issues had nothing to do with his decision, and that he had a lot more projects to look forward to in the future.

Luis Maldonado Leading Foreigner In Las Vegas In 2026

Las Vegas is gearing up for a landmark moment in rock history: Foreigner’s five-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in March 2026. Titled “Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas,” the shows will run March 6, 7, 11, 13, and 14, each night at 8 p.m.

These special performances will pair Foreigner with a 20-piece orchestra, delivering a fresh, symphonic spin on their classic rock catalog. Orchestral arrangements are being led by Grammy-nominated cellist Dave Eggar and producer Chuck Palmer, promising a cinematic twist on the band’s iconic sound.

Perhaps the biggest headline: this residency marks the Las Vegas debut of Luis Maldonado as Foreigner’s new lead singer. Previously the band’s guitarist, Maldonado will have officially taken over frontman duties by the time this residency begins. Though he has already fronted Foreigner during performances in South America, earning praise for honoring the band’s vocal legacy while bringing his own powerful energy to the stage.

Foreigner’s founder Mick Jones will not appear at these shows due to health reasons, but he’s endorsed the new lineup and orchestral direction as a fitting way to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary.