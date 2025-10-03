ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Celebrate The Holidays at Disneyland®: Your Chance to Win Tickets

Enter for your chance to win a visit to experience the spirit of the holiday season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration! The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort—and…

Taya Williams
Disneyland

Enter for your chance to win a visit to experience the spirit of the holiday season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration!

The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort—and 96.3 KKLZ wants you to enjoy the magic of the season during the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration! At Disney California Adventure® Park, enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Disney Festival of Holidays, and the nighttime water spectacular, World of Color Happiness! And over at Disneyland® Park, rediscover holiday classics like the “Believe...in Holiday Magic” fireworks, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle and more. Make memories with family and friends, at the place where the holidays begin... and the joy of Disney never ends. Don’t miss a moment.

The holiday celebrations end Jan 7. Enter now!

Starting October 6, tune in to 96.3 KKLZ throughout the day to listen for the Magic Wand sound! Once you hear the Magic Wand, be caller #96 and you could win a family four pack of 2-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets to the Disneyland® Resort! Plus, we're giving you a second chance to win below!

SIGN UP TO WIN BELOW

View Official Rules Here

Disneyland and California Adventure
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
The Spooky Savings Spectacular
ContestsThe Spooky Savings SpectacularElizabeth Urban
Super Summer Theatre
ContestsWin Tickets to Super Summer TheatreTaya Williams
Concerts
Contests96.3 KKLZ: Contest Winner FAQsSlone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect