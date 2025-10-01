Honoring 1 October: Las Vegas Remembrance Events in 2025

Every year since 2017, our Las Vegas community pauses to remember the tragedy of October 1. When the attack on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killed 58 people that night (and two more later) and wounded hundreds more. This year, the community continues to gather, reflect, and heal with public ceremonies, exhibits, and memorial planning.

Dawn Ceremony at Clark County Amphiteater

One of the anchor events for October 1 is the Sunrise Remembrance ceremony. Co‑hosted by Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, it will again be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

Attendees can expect music, remarks from public leaders, a minute of silence, and other symbolic acts of remembrance. This early gathering establishes a solemn moment for survivors, families, first responders, and the public to unite and reflect. Limited seating is available and lawn chairs are allowed.

Following the ceremony, the public is invited to visit the “Remembering 1 October” exhibit in the Rotunda Gallery at the Government Center. This exhibit runs from Monday, September 29 through Thursday, October 9, showcasing artifacts, mementos, letters, and objects left at memorial sites around the city. More information available on the Clark County government website.

Evening Name‑Reading & Vigil

Later today, a powerful and emotional ritual is returning: the name-reading ceremony at the Community Healing Garden, located at 1015 South Casino Boulevard. Beginning at 10:05 p.m. — the exact time the shooting began — each victim’s name is read aloud. A bell is tolled and candles or lights may accompany each name, creating a collective memorial moment.

This ceremony often caps off a day of remembrance, serving as a communal witness to loss and resilience. The garden, established soon after the tragedy, remains a living tribute: 58 trees stand in memory of those lost, and the site continues to be a place of quiet reflection.

Other Community Events & Activities

Throughout the day, a number of additional remembrance events are scheduled, designed to support healing, education, and reflection:

Blood Drives — The Vegas Golden Knights will sponsor their annual 1 October Memorial Blood Drive at City National Arena to honor both victims and the lifesaving response by donors. The drive, hosted by Vitalant, will be in the parking lot at 1550 S. Pavilion Center Dr from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Healing Gatherings - A "Route 91 Human Chain" event will take place this evening at 9 p.m. at the site of the Route 91 shooting. Community members will surround the venue and join hands in remembrance. On-site emotional support will be provided by the Resiliency & Justice Center.

The "Forever One" Memorial Planning & Public Input — The community is invited to be an active part of in shaping the long-term memorial. The Forever One Memorial has been approved in design, featuring an infinity‑shaped layout, a 58‑foot glass “Tower of Light,” a “Remembrance Ring” with 58 beams, and a circular chamber of 22,000 lights (symbolic of festival attendees). More information at ForeverOneMemorial.org.

Once built, the Forever One Memorial aims to transform the actual site of the attack into sacred ground and a place of gathering, remembrance, and resilience for generations to come.

These observances serve more than ceremonial function. They preserve collective memory, give voice to those lost, and galvanize ongoing support for survivors and affected families. The public display of artifacts, the reading of names, and the shared silence help the city maintain a posture of reflection and compassion.

Looking Ahead & Participant Guidance

If you plan to attend any of these events on October 1, consider arriving early (especially for the sunrise ceremony, when seating is limited). The evening name-reading is emotionally heavy, and many people bring candles or lanterns. The remembrance exhibit remains open across days, giving more flexible opportunity for visitation.

All of these events are a time for our community to remember those who died, support survivors, honor responders, and affirm a shared commitment to healing. In Las Vegas, October 1 is no ordinary date. It is an annual moment to stand in unity, humility, and remembrance.