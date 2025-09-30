ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Save Energy & Money With The Extended Tax Credit

Great news! The Energy-Efficient Home Improvement Tax Credit has been extended through 2025, giving you even more time to upgrade your windows with Sunburst’s energy-efficient Polywood Shutters. By ordering and…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Sunburst Shutters
Sunburst Shutters

Great news! The Energy-Efficient Home Improvement Tax Credit has been extended through 2025, giving you even more time to upgrade your windows with Sunburst’s energy-efficient Polywood Shutters.

By ordering and installing your Polywood Shutters before December 31, 2025, you can take advantage of this tax credit while boosting your home’s energy efficiency. Keep your home cozy year-round, reduce energy bills, and enjoy a stylish upgrade—all while saving at tax time!

Don’t wait—get started today and make the most of this amazing opportunity. Click here for more information.

Extended Tax CreditSunburst Shutters
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Yawn in the cars rear view mirror.
96.3 KKLZDon’t Yawn Too Much, It Could Kill YouMorty
New Zippy’s Location
96.3 KKLZNew Zippy’s LocationAlex Cauthren
Man wearing jeans passing gas and smells like poop.
96.3 KKLZTeacher Assistant Arrested For Use Of Poop SprayMorty
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect