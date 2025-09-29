ContestsEvents
Don’t Yawn Too Much, It Could Kill You

A woman in England made a video of herself doing a huge yawn and almost died.

Careful, You Could Hurt Yourself

Hayley Black, a 36-year-old woman from England posted a video on TikTok of how she almost died from her yawn.

Black was in the process of feeding her baby when her baby yawned. Well we all know that when someone yawns and you see them yawning, it's somehow contagious. Black ended up yawning after her baby yawned and it almost turned deadly. When she yawned, she felt a jolt or shock in her neck.

She didn't think much of it, but it ended up that her yawn was so forceful that two vertebrae in her neck had shot forward into her spine. It was so bad that she was paralyzed for a good amount of time. When the doctors talked to her, they said she had a 50/50 chance of even surviving this.

The Recovery

Hayley had a long road to recovery. All of this happened back in 2016 but she couldn't walk. She was in a wheelchair for months. She also had to relearn how to walk. According to Dexerto, for almost 10 years, Haley had serious nerve damage.

Luckily, the emergency surgery the doctors told her she needed was a success. She beat the 50/50 odds.

If you want to know more about this story or other weird and wacky stories, check out our Other News page.

Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
