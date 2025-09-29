Don’t Yawn Too Much, It Could Kill You

A woman in England made a video of herself doing a huge yawn and almost died.

Careful, You Could Hurt Yourself

Hayley Black, a 36-year-old woman from England posted a video on TikTok of how she almost died from her yawn.

Black was in the process of feeding her baby when her baby yawned. Well we all know that when someone yawns and you see them yawning, it's somehow contagious. Black ended up yawning after her baby yawned and it almost turned deadly. When she yawned, she felt a jolt or shock in her neck.

She didn't think much of it, but it ended up that her yawn was so forceful that two vertebrae in her neck had shot forward into her spine. It was so bad that she was paralyzed for a good amount of time. When the doctors talked to her, they said she had a 50/50 chance of even surviving this.

The Recovery

Hayley had a long road to recovery. All of this happened back in 2016 but she couldn't walk. She was in a wheelchair for months. She also had to relearn how to walk. According to Dexerto, for almost 10 years, Haley had serious nerve damage.

Luckily, the emergency surgery the doctors told her she needed was a success. She beat the 50/50 odds.