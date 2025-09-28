ContestsEvents
California Town Under Attack By Squirrels

There is a report out that a California town is under attack by a squirrel or squirrels and sending people to the hospital! The Mike & Carla Morning Show caught…

There is a report out that a California town is under attack by a squirrel or squirrels and sending people to the hospital! The Mike & Carla Morning Show caught this story and had to talk about it the other morning.

According to ABC News, the small town of San Rafael has been under attack by squirrels. Sending some residents to the emergency room at a local hospital.

According to the report, it could be a that some of the towns people are feeding the squirrels! Talk about biting the hand that feeds you!

But, Lisa Bloch, the director of marketing and communications at Marin Humane, confirms, "...when wildlife is fed by humans, they can lose their natural fear and act more emboldened."

Squirrels Attacking California Town!

That's why you just have to be careful when feeding animals in the wild! You think your helping and just having fun, but then like that, they can turn on you!

Although the Marin County Sheriff's Office could not confirm reports, wanted posters are up looking for the critters.

Up to five people have been attacked so far in unconfirmed reports! Of course, there are so many jokes or lines you could use with this story. Oh, don't worry, The M&C Morning Show have thought of them all!

The obvious of course being "This is NUTS!"

This is just a warning, so if you have any inkling of befriending squirrels, skunks, or raccoons, just remember, these animals can turn!

If you don't believe us, then take a couple of minutes and listen to the story from the segment earlier in the week. And told say we didn't warn you!

Mike O'Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea.
