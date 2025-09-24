New Zippy’s Location
Ready for your breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snack, brunch, late-night, and any other island craving? Stop by Zippy’s at their new location on S. Eastern Ave! They offer Hawaiian comfort…
In partnership with
Zippy’s
Ready for your breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snack, brunch, late-night, and any other island craving? Stop by Zippy's at their new location on S. Eastern Ave! They offer Hawaiian comfort food like the Kalua Pig and Cabbage Plate, their famous chili, and more. Dine in, order online, or on the Zippy's app today.
📍 9570 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89123
🤙🏽 Hours of Operation
Takeout & Bakery: 6 AM - 12 Midnight
Dine In: 7 AM - 12 Midnight