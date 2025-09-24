ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Zippy’s Location

Ready for your breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snack, brunch, late-night, and any other island craving? Stop by Zippy’s at their new location on S. Eastern Ave! They offer Hawaiian comfort…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Zippy’s
Zippy’s

Ready for your breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snack, brunch, late-night, and any other island craving? Stop by Zippy's at their new location on S. Eastern Ave! They offer Hawaiian comfort food like the Kalua Pig and Cabbage Plate, their famous chili, and more. Dine in, order online, or on the Zippy's app today.

📍 9570 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89123

🤙🏽 Hours of Operation

Takeout & Bakery: 6 AM - 12 Midnight
Dine In: 7 AM - 12 Midnight

HawaiianZippy's
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Man wearing jeans passing gas and smells like poop.
96.3 KKLZTeacher Assistant Arrested For Use Of Poop SprayMorty
One Direction
96.3 KKLZTen Years Ago This Week These Things HappenedCarla Rea
Def Leppard
96.3 KKLZWin Tickes to Def Leppard: The Las Vegas ResidencyTaya Williams
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect