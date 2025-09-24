Teacher Assistant Arrested For Use Of Poop Spray

A teachers assistant at a South Carolina school was arrested for disturbing his high school he worked at by spraying Poop Spray.

Does That Smell Like Poop?

Alexander Lewis, a 32-year-old teaching assistant at West Florence High School in South Carolina was arrested for a prank gone wrong.

Complaints started coming in to the school about a weird and mysterious smell in the school. It ended up being poop spray that Alexander sprayed inside the school.

Lewis bought the poop spray online and used it to "mimic the smell of feces". I mean what else is "poop" spray supposed to mimic, right?

Multiple complaints were made so investigators were called to find out what the poop smell was and where it was coming from. They believe that Lewis didn't just spray it once, but many times over almost a month. They think it he kept spraying it between the dates of August 25th and September 19th. The smell was so bad it was causing the students to not be able to concentrate. It also started causing students to have health issues.

When it was all said and done, it ended up costing the district almost $55,000. That was for damage done to the air conditioning and for the inspection costs.

I'm Feeling A Bit Woozy

According to ABC News, students started to complain about the smell. Then it turned into constant dizziness, headaches and nausea. It was when students started to affected by the smell that things got serious.

The school didn't know what or why students were feeling this way. The district even sent out emails to the parents saying gas lines were inspected and were fine.

Lewis was arrested and his bond was set at $9,000. He was charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property.