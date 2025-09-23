It's a question a lot of us have everyday...seriously, how do I get this spot out of my shirt! In fact, how did the spot get there in the first place? It's a brand new shirt, never worn the shirt before! How does this happen?

Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show was ready to tackle a serious issue the other morning! Carla Rea had worn this shirt only one time...washed it, dried it, then went to iron it and noticed something. There was a spot on it! Not just a little one, but one that anyone would notice and clearly it didn't come out in the wash!

Again, how did it even get there? And how do I get it out now that I have actually washed and dried the shirt? Well, safe to say, she isn't the only one to go through this.

On the other hand, when it comes to "spots", Mike O'Brian is NOT immune! It never fails and his wife just shakes her head. When out to dinner, you can bet on it, some where during the night he will end up with a mark on his shirt.

There's A Little Dark Spot On My Shirt Today

And what's the first thing we do when this happens? Dab a cloth into some water and try and get it out right then and there. Of course, what does that do? Brings more attention to the original mess!

Listeners called in, blew up the text lines with solutions from Dove Dish Soap to using Goop to get stains out! It actually turned out to be quite the informative segment helping everyone out!

Now keep in mind, as Carla stated in the segment, "we are not a bunch of slobs!" Both Mike & Carla consider themselves neat people and very consciences of how to eat properly without making a mess! But clearly it doesn't always look that way.