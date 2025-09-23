ContestsEvents
Group Therapy: Should Our Son Stay Or Should He Go?

It’s a never ending question when it comes to their kids. But in today’s segment of Group Therapy, the question was should our son stay or should he go. On…

Mike O'Brian
A son playing his guitar on stage with his band.

The guitarist plays on guitar in a dark room. Hands of a Guitar player playing the guitar.

Pro2sound via Getty Image

It's a never ending question when it comes to their kids. But in today's segment of Group Therapy, the question was should our son stay or should he go. On The Mike & Carla Morning Show, a mother wrote in looking for advice in regard to their son who was in a band.

Evidently the kid has been playing guitar for a while and had gotten pretty good. So good, that the band he is in has an offer to tour Europe with another band. The trip of a life time of course, but while mom thinks it's a great opportunity, dad is not all in.

Mom sees this as a chance to give it a shot with his band and after practicing so had for so long, this might be a payoff! On the other hand, Dad is opting for the kid to stay in college, get an education...music is a nice hobby.

Should Our Son Stay Or Go!

We should tell you that the kid is 20 and in college right now. Right off the bat, Mike O'Brian brought up the fact that it's not very often you see a college closing. School will always be there right?

The M&C Morning Show did get one call from a mom who had been in the same situation her son a few years ago. However, in her situation, she was the one that was against the son going out and the dad who wanted him to go.

As she talked more and more, she admitted to regretting her stand, but the son still went. She said that her son had an experience of a lifetime and glad he went.

What would you tell this mother? Have you been in this situation? How would you handle it? Listen to the segment, then tell us what you would do?

