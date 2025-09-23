Dad Names Kid After A Piece Of Meat

I'm sure it's not something every father can claim, but a dad actually named his new son after a piece of meat! The dad said that he had the moment of clarity while smoking some meat himself! The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought he might have been smoking something else as well!

But all jokes aside, if we can, he actually name the kid "Brisket"! The family is not very happy with this for obvious reasons. C'mon, there's not even a cool nickname you can get from Brisket! What ya gonna do call him "Bris"? Oh yea, go ahead and just kick your own butt!

Emma's Diary listed a bunch of odd names for kid's and gotta be honest, we don't see "Brisket" on the list!

The M&C Morning Show discussed the other possibilities if you are truly stuck on a piece of meat. How about Tomahawk? At least then you could call the kid TOM!

My Brother Named His Kid After A Piece Of Meat

Maybe even T-Bone? Learn the guitar, join a band and rock your way to the top? Let's face it, the kid is going to have it a bit rough going through school.

Think about it though, do you have someone in your family with that odd name? What was it? Did they actually use it or call them something else.

A lot of parents from the 60s had some wild ideas for names that the kids of the 80s are stuck with. Flower, Moon, Cinnamon and the list goes on.