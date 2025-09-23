ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Dad Names Kid After A Piece Of Meat

I’m sure it’s not something every father can claim, but a dad actually named his new son after a piece of meat! The dad said that he had the moment…

Mike O'Brian
A couple of steaks prepared to be served.

A couple of streaks ready to be served.

PicLeidenschaft via Getty Images

I'm sure it's not something every father can claim, but a dad actually named his new son after a piece of meat! The dad said that he had the moment of clarity while smoking some meat himself! The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought he might have been smoking something else as well!

But all jokes aside, if we can, he actually name the kid "Brisket"! The family is not very happy with this for obvious reasons. C'mon, there's not even a cool nickname you can get from Brisket! What ya gonna do call him "Bris"? Oh yea, go ahead and just kick your own butt!

Emma's Diary listed a bunch of odd names for kid's and gotta be honest, we don't see "Brisket" on the list!

The M&C Morning Show discussed the other possibilities if you are truly stuck on a piece of meat. How about Tomahawk? At least then you could call the kid TOM!

My Brother Named His Kid After A Piece Of Meat

Maybe even T-Bone? Learn the guitar, join a band and rock your way to the top? Let's face it, the kid is going to have it a bit rough going through school.

Think about it though, do you have someone in your family with that odd name? What was it? Did they actually use it or call them something else.

A lot of parents from the 60s had some wild ideas for names that the kids of the 80s are stuck with. Flower, Moon, Cinnamon and the list goes on.

Well, nonetheless, listen to the segment from this morning and see what you think and enjoy!

KidsMeatSteaks
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
With summer officially behind us, it's time to shift your tastes to fall. So, what's the most popular Halloween decoration?
Human InterestNevada’s Top Halloween Decoration RevealedAnne Erickson
Man wearing jeans passing gas and smells like poop.
96.3 KKLZTeacher Assistant Arrested For Use Of Poop SprayMorty
The European Team pose with The Ryder Cup Trophy during the closing ceremony after Europe win the Ryder Cup
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 24
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect